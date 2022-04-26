Transformers: War's End #3 Preview: War's Continuation

Exarchon continues his plans in this preview of Transformers: War's End #3, the penultimate issue, in stores Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

TRANSFORMERS: WAR'S END #3

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220442

FEB220443 – TRANSFORMERS WARS END #3 (OF 4) CVR B MARGEVICH – $3.99

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Sebastian Piriz

The origin of Exarchon revealed! Find out the secret history behind one of Cybertron's greatest threats, the Threefold Spark. As Exarchon looks for a third body to make himself complete once more, he also receives backup that could prove devastating to all who oppose him.

In Shops: 4/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

