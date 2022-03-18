Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #1 Preview: Recap Time

In case you missed her series, in this preview of Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #1, the titular Wonder Girl catches you up on her origin story. Well jeez, DC, no wonder you had to cancel this title if you're just going to give the whole story away in a preview! Check out the preview below.

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS: WONDER GIRL #1

DC Comics

0122DC055

0122DC056 – Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #1 Jeff Dekal Cover – $4.99

(W/A/CA) Joelle Jones

"Trial of the Amazons" part four! As Diana's hands become tied from pursuing her investigation, she recruits a former ally to help her cause…Cassie Sandsmark! As Wonder Girl begins to question the Amazons, Yara Flor joins the Contest hoping to reconnect with the memory of her lost mother. Meanwhile, the evils behind Doom's Doorway grow restless as tensions boil in the world above! INTERLOCKING MAIN COVERS TO COMMEMORATE THIS BIG MOMENT IN WONDER GIRL HISTORY!

In Shops: 3/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

