DC Comics Cancels Joelle Jones' Wonder Girl Early With #7

Is this what happens when the planned TV series doesn't happen? Wonder Girl, the new comic book series starring Yara Flor as a future Wonder Woman was originally conceived for Dan DiDio's 5G reboot of DC Comics in which she would have been Wonder Woman. A TV series starring the Brazilian character was planned but was recently cancelled. And now the comic book has joined its fate. February's solicited Wonder Girl #8 has now been cancelled, the series will conclude with #7 later this month., Already created content for the now-cancelled comic books will instead appear inside the upcoming event book Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #1 and #2. DC Comics has told comic book retailers to look for more news on the character's future to come. Here are the solicits for the now-final, the cancelled issue and for the first issue of Trial…

After locating the first of her lost sisters, Potira, Yara starts to feel whole for the first time in her life. Now she must race against the clock to reunite her tribe as they seek revenge on those who tore them apart in the first place. The gods be damned, these Amazons are ready to take back their story!

After being separated from her tribe for years, Yara has finally found her sisters. But there is no time for celebration—the very rainforest they have sworn to protect is in danger! The Esquecida remained hidden from Man's World in the past, but now they will have to reemerge to save their future! Who seeks to destroy their sacred lands and why? Find out in the next thrilling chapter of Wonder Girl! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/22/2022

"Trial of the Amazons" part four! As Diana's hands become tied from pursuing her investigation, she recruits a former ally to help her cause…Cassie Sandsmark! As Wonder Girl begins to question the Amazons, Yara Flor joins the Contest hoping to reconnect with the memory of her lost mother. Meanwhile, the evils behind Doom's Doorway grow restless as tensions boil in the world above! INTERLOCKING MAIN COVERS TO COMMEMORATE THIS BIG MOMENT IN WONDER GIRL HISTORY!

Wonder Girl is the alias of multiple superheroines featured in comic books published by DC Comics. Donna Troy, the original Wonder Girl, was created by Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani and first appeared in The Brave and the Bold #60 in 1965. The second Wonder Girl, Cassie Sandsmark, was created by John Byrne and first appeared in Wonder Woman #105 in 1996. Both are protégées of Wonder Woman and members of different incarnations of the Teen Titans. The alias has also been used in reference to a younger version of Wonder Woman as a teenager. In the 2020s, DC introduced a third Wonder Girl in Yara Flor, who hails from a Brazilian tribe of Amazons and was shown in a flashforward to one day succeed Diana as Wonder Woman. An original version of Wonder Girl named Drusilla appeared in the Wonder Woman television series, played by Debra Winger.