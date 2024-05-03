Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day

Twenty More Comic Book Stores With Free Comic Book Day Events

Bleeding Cool previously ran details of a hundred comic shops doing a little more for Free Comic Book Day, and now here are another twenty.

This Saturday, the 4th of May, is Free Comic Book Day. And while thousands of comic book stores, bookstores, libraries and more will be giving away free comic books. Bleeding Cool previously ran details of a hundred comic book stores doing something a little more as well, and now here are another twenty. Catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's FCBD coverage with this handy tag. If you'd like to add your store to a future article, contact me at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Arizona

Monster Comic Books, 2155 E. University Dr. #109, Tempe,

Fill up a short box of $1.00 books for $50!

15 for $10 on $1.00 books

15 for $20 on $2.00 books

50% of select Graphic Novels

616 Collectibles back issues will be $2.00 a book!

California

Things From Another World, Universal City Walk. 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, Signings:

Rosie Marx And Nick Marino (11am-1:00pm)

Babs Tarr (2:00pm-4:00pm)

Tini and Blake Howard! (5:00pm-7:00pm)

King Kong Comics and Games, 6700 Amador Plaza Rd, Dublin. Grand Reopening for Free Comic Book Day. With creators Josh Morello, Nathan Price, Omar Morales, Shannon Brown, Rachel Ertassi, EJ West, Joe Coniglio, Enderslime, Sebastian H., Mini, Steven Yu, Phillip Ginn, Inkedsherbert, Jess Thomas, Jessica Jane Robinson, Dave Law, Mike Beavers, G House Studio.

4 Color Fantasies, 8045 Archibald Ave #120, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701

Signing from Mason Mendoza & Christopher Reda

Illinois

Suzi Blake says "We'll be raffling prizes and hosting a children's superhero drawing competition. I'm also an active comic artist for Rick & Morty and Jacksepticeye, so I'll be there helping run the art competition and doodling on people's comics if they like!"

New Jersey

Main Street Comics & Toys, 74 N Main St. Milltown, 25% off back issues, $1 comics for 50c, BOGOF on TPBs

Zapp! Comics 700 Tennent Rd, Manalapan. Signing from Dave Ryan and Brian Quinn.

New York

Earth World Comics, 537 Central Ave, Albany. Alex Segura signing Dick Tracy from Mad Cave Studios. Free Comic Book Day Fest, with vendors lining the alley with locally created art, pop figures and this year, biggest raffle. for @northernriversfostercare

Pop Market Events, 236 Scottwood Ave, Elmira Heights

Celebrate Star Wars weekend by picking up complimentary comics from Heroes Comic Shop!

Join one of the many tournaments hosted by The Game Shoppe!

Meet the many comic creators attending Pop Market!

North Carolina

Ultimate Comics Cary, 1301 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh

Gatchaman Signing Event Cullen Bunn, Steve Orlando and Tommy Lee Edwards launch Mad Cave Studios Gatchaman. With cosplayers, sales, an American Cancer Society Donation Drive, and more.

Ultimate Comics Crabtree, Crabtree Valley Mall, 4325 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Photos with cosplayers.

Ultimate Comics Durham, 3742 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham

Local artists and comic guests, photos with cosplayers

Ultimate Comics Fort Liberty, South Post Exhange, Canopy Lane, Fort Liberty

Local artists, photos with cosplayers

Ultimate Comics Raleigh, 6320 Capital Blvd #109, Raleigh

Local artists and comic guests and photos with cosplayers from The Variant!

Rebel Base Comics & Toys, 701 South Sharon Amity Suite C. Charlotte

Bringing out local artists and a bunch of stuff from the warehouse for a sidewalk sale.

Pennsylvania

Arkham Gift Shoppe, 4091 William Flynn Hwy, Pittsburgh,

20% OFF-All Graphic Novels!

20% OFF-Back Issues ($100 or Less)!

20% OFF-Toys, Games, Puzzles & More!

$10 Funko Pops! 3 For $25!

50% OFF-All Dollar Comics!

75% OFF-All Comic Sets

Texas

Collected Comics & Games, Irving 4880 Irving Mall #2407 with James O'Barr.

Australia

Kings Comics, 283 Clarence St, Sydney, New South Wales

Kids 10 and under will enjoy free goodie bags and balloons and don't forget about our annual KINGS COSPLAY COMPETITION hosted by our very own resident cosplayers JEM Cosplay and Banshee Cosplay. The winners will be featured both in store and on our socials and will be "crowned" KINGS of COSPLAY with a cool superhero trophy and $100 to spend! Don't forget it's also STAR WARS DAY – "may the fourth be with you", so we're expecting some fantastic Star Wars Cosplay too! Additionally we'll be hosting Sydney's Premier Caricature Artist STEVE PANOZZO who'll be busy sketching THE BEST caricatures you've ever seen! So you better be early to score yourself an incredible drawing as sketches are limited.

ANNND, don't forget our ANNUAL FCBD SALE!!! With 20% OFF STOREWIDE!!!

