Udon Brings A Very British Street Fighter To March 2023 Solicits

Udon time! David Lumsdon and Alberto Alburquerque are launching a Street Fighter Masters one-shot featuring MI6 operative Cammy who doesn't stick out as an unlikely spy candidate at all. Here's a look at the Udon Entertainment March 2023 solicits and solicitations, including the first Persona 4 collection from Atlus and Aiya Kyu.

STREET FIGHTER MASTERS CAMMY #1 CVR A GENZOMAN

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

(W) David Lumsdon (A) Alberto Alburquerque (CA) Genzoman

The mad cyborg known as Seth has been unleashed on an unsuspecting London, and it's up to MI6 operative Cammy to take the mechanical menace down! The queen of the Cannon Spike dives into her own 1-shot adventure!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023 SRP: 4.99

PERSONA 4 ARENA GN VOL 01

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

(W) Atlus (A / CA) Aiya Kyu

The casts of PERSONA 3 and PERSONA 4 collide! A dormant anti-shadow suppression weapon named Labrys has been stolen! Mitsuru Kirijo and Aigis begin investigating its whereabouts. Meanwhile Yu Narukami returns to Inaba to reunite with his friends, the Investigation Team. What he finds waiting for him there is a strange fighting tournament held inside the TV World! In Shops: Mar 08, 2023 SRP: 13.99

Udon Entertainment Corp is a Canadian art studio and publisher, which publish original and translated comic books, graphic novels, manga and art books, mostly related to anime and video games, including the Street Fighter video games license, originally through Image Comics, then Devil's Due Publishing, creating the Capcom Comic Book Universe including Dark Stalkers. It was founded in 2000 and is named after udon, a kind of noodle.