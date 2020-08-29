Ultimate Comics Gives Away $1000 Of Variant Covers Tomorrow

Ultimate Comics of North Carolina is running a live virtual event tomorrow for their eighteenth birthday, and are giving away $1000 worth of variants (including the Peach Momoko TMNT exclusive which goes for about $500) to people who tune in. Sunday, September 30th, will see the "Ultimate Comics Live Show Giant Sized Anniversary Spectacular "running from 3 to 9 pm ET.

It's our first ever anniversary month while hosting the Ultimate Comics Live Show, so we're going BIG! SIX HOURS with nothing but the absolute BEST! Join Harrison, Grace, Alan, and Jeremy in the biggest Live Show (that we have) ever produced! AND… don't miss the debut a very special guest! We've been setting aside a few of our favorites here and there for months, and we're just about ready to unload them all in ONE GIANT SHOW

Those who share this specific Facebook post and mark themselves as going to the event on Facebook will be entered to win a set of exclusive Ultimate Comics variants or the ultra rare Peach Momoko TMNT #100 variant. And every share counts as an additional entry.

They'll be raffling off one prize every hour on the hour. Here is what they are giving away.

TMNT #100 Exclusive Peach Momoko Cover lmtd to 250 copies

Immortal Hulk #33 Bennett 181 Homage Variant Set trade dress lmtd to 250 sets

Wolverine #1 Exclusive Greg Horn Variant Set trade dress lmtd to 2000, B&W lmtd to 750

Thor #1 Exclusive Joe Jusko Variant Set trade dress lmtd to 2000, Virgin to 500

Umbrella Academy Hotel Oblivion #1 Variant Set by Cloonan, Scalera, and Tommy Lee Edwards, limited to 1000

Batman #50 Exclusive Nick Derington Variant Set trade dress lmtd to 3000, Virgin lmtd to 1500, B&W lmtd to 1000

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Pink Janice Chu Zord Breakdown Variant Set

You have, as they say, got to be in it to win it. Good luck tomorrow…