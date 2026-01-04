Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: bestseller, bestseller list, spawn, ultimate, Ultimate Endgame
Ultimate Endgame Sees Marvel Top Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
Ultimate Endgame #1 blind bag (and DC's absence) sees Marvel Comics dominate the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
As you may have noticed, DC Comics chose not to publish any comic books this week. Not officially, at least. But that doesn't mean that Marvel Comics had the top nine to itself. Most of the Marvel dollars were taken by Ultimate Endgame #1 courtesy of the blind bags, which sold five times as many as Ultimates #19 and the Sorcerer Supreme #1 launch with Wanda Maximoff in the lead. But the failure of the Age Of Revelation event from Marvel's X-Men titles saw Punisher Red Band outsell the Finale. But the absence of DC did allow Spawn: The Dark Ages from Image Comics to make it into the top nine. DC left a lot of money on the table this week.
Top Nine Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
|No
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Ultimate Endgame #1
|Marvel
|Deniz Camp
|Terry Dodson
|5.99
|100
|2
|Sorcerer Supreme #1
|Marvel
|Steve Orlando
|Bernard Chang
|4.99
|21.4
|3
|Ultimates #19
|Marvel
|Deniz Camp
|Juan Frigeri
|4.99
|20.6
|4
|Punisher Red Band #4
|Marvel
|Ben Percy
|Julius Ohta
|4.99
|16.7
|5
|X-Men Age of Revelation Finale #1
|Marvel
|Jed Mackay
|Ryan Stegman
|5.99
|13.9
|6
|Predator Kills the Marvel Universe #5
|Marvel
|Ben Percy
|Marcelo Ferreira
|4.99
|12.3
|7
|Marvel Zombies Red Band #4
|Marvel
|Ethan S. Parker
|Griffin Sheridan
|4.99
|10.7
|8
|Marvel Knights: The World to Come #5
|Marvel
|Christopher Priest
|Joe Quesada
|4.99
|7.3
|9
|Spawn: The Dark Ages #2
|Image
|Liam Sharp
|Liam Sharp
|3.99
|5.9
This is the Top Nine Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Saturday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, rather than orders from publishers. Participating Bestseller List comic book stores include:
