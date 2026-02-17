Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Ultimate Spider-Man #24 – The End Of Great Responsibility? (Spoilers)

Ultimate Spider-Man #24 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto - a change for great power, great responsibility? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man #24 delivers an extra-long finale by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto

Peter Parker faces the consequences of balancing family life and superhero responsibility in this universe

Classic Spider-Man themes are questioned regardinng the classic tragic origin

The issue sets up the next chapter for Ultimate Spider-Man in the upcoming Ultimate Endgame event

Tomorrow sees the extra-long finale of Ultimate Spider-Man #24 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto, set in "2026" – less specific than other issues in the line, since it went a little late. And maybe that's just the last bit of it. But how does it end? Where will it go?

Will the Kingpin and Mister Negative, remnants of The Makers Council, cope with the Mysterio rivalry, of which Gwen Stacy is one? Will this Peter Parker actually learn the lesson that with great power there must come great responsibility? And that his irresponsible choice to take on his powers as a married man with a wife and kids, played as a midlife crisis, might have consequences?

The Kingpin certainly seems to think so. But the Kingpin thinks a alot of things…

Maybe this is just the wrong Universe for that. Another Spider-Man writer told me that previously, when new Spider-Men were introduced, they all had to have personal tragedies that led to their Spider-status, everyone had to have an Uncle Ben in one form or another to inspire their decisions and their actions. But that the Spider-Verse movies saw Spider-Men with different backgrounds, not all with such tragedies, which seeped back into the comic books and so the rule was lifted. And maybe Ultimate Spider-Man is an example of that evolution…

Do it anyway… Ultimate Spider-Man #24 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto with a lot more to it than that is published tomorrow. With Ultimate Spider-Man playing his part in Ultimate Endgamne to follow… until it does end.

