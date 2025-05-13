Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-men

Ultimate X-Men #15 Preview: Hisako's Dark Side Gets Real

In Ultimate X-Men #15, Hisako's inner turmoil threatens to tear reality apart. Can her fellow mutants survive the darkness within? Check out the preview.

Article Summary Ultimate X-Men #15 explores Hisako's inner darkness and its reality-warping effects on her fellow mutants

Peach Momoko's "New Age" story arrives in stores on May 14th, 2025, with multiple variant covers available

The issue promises to showcase how Hisako's personal journey impacts both her teammates and reality itself

A "New Age" is upon us! Witness how Hisako's journey through her inner darkness wreaks havoc on her fellow mutants and reality itself!

Ultimate X-Men #15

by Peach Momoko, cover by Peach Momoko

A "New Age" is upon us! Witness how Hisako's journey through her inner darkness wreaks havoc on her fellow mutants and reality itself!

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.58"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale May 14, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620798501511

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620798501516 – ULTIMATE X-MEN #15 DAVID BALDEON VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620798501517 – ULTIMATE X-MEN #15 PEACH MOMOKO DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620798501521 – ULTIMATE X-MEN #15 STAN SAKAI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620798501531 – ULTIMATE X-MEN #15 KYLE HOTZ ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

