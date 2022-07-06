Ultraman Crosses Over With Spider-Man & Iron Man From Marvel/Tsuburaya

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Ultraman comic book writer Mat Groom announced at Anime Expo's Ultraman Arrives: Super Anime Extravaganza panel in Hall H at the Los Angeles Convention Center, an Ultraman/Marvel crossover.

Ultraman Crosses Over With Spider-Man & Iron Man From Marvel/Tsuburaya
Ultraman Crosses Over With Spider-Man & Iron Man From Marvel/Tsuburaya

The 2023 comic book series will see, for the first time, Ultraman and Ultraseven fighting Kaiju monsters alongside  Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel and more, and against other Marvel super-villains. Artwork seen at the event teased the kaiju creature, Bemular.

Ultraman Crosses Over With Spider-Man & Iron Man From Marvel/Tsuburaya
Bemular screencap

Marvel and Tsuburaya Productions have been publishing English language original Ultraman and Ultraseven comic book series over the last year, and this crossover will be the fourth series to follow The Rise of Ultraman, The Trials of Ultraman, and the upcoming The Mystery of Ultraseven. The comic book series are written by Mat Broom and Kyle Higgins, and the publishing deal was arranged by Danny Simon of The Licensing Group, with Marvel's Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, Transmedia Producer Jeff Gomez party to the decision.

The Ultras are an alien race from another planet, millions of light-years from Earth, known as the Land Of Light, who have evolved into their current state after the Plasma Spark replaced their dead sun. Ultraman and his fellow Ultra brethren can manipulate energy, and together maintain peace in the universe. On Earth that mostly means fighting big monsters.

Ultraman, or the Ultra Series, was first broadcast on Japanese television, with Ultra Q and then Ultraman, in 1966. Created by Eiji Tsuburaya, the series featured superheroes fighting giant monsters and was produced by Tsuburaya Productions. Netflix has just launched the second series of their ongoing Ultraman anime, and the character remains highly recognised across the world, especially in East Asia, and has been dubbed the Japanese Superman as a recognition of his ubiquity. Might this gain Ultraman even more?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.