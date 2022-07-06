Ultraman Crosses Over With Spider-Man & Iron Man From Marvel/Tsuburaya

Ultraman comic book writer Mat Groom announced at Anime Expo's Ultraman Arrives: Super Anime Extravaganza panel in Hall H at the Los Angeles Convention Center, an Ultraman/Marvel crossover.

The 2023 comic book series will see, for the first time, Ultraman and Ultraseven fighting Kaiju monsters alongside Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel and more, and against other Marvel super-villains. Artwork seen at the event teased the kaiju creature, Bemular.

Marvel and Tsuburaya Productions have been publishing English language original Ultraman and Ultraseven comic book series over the last year, and this crossover will be the fourth series to follow The Rise of Ultraman, The Trials of Ultraman, and the upcoming The Mystery of Ultraseven. The comic book series are written by Mat Broom and Kyle Higgins, and the publishing deal was arranged by Danny Simon of The Licensing Group, with Marvel's Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, Transmedia Producer Jeff Gomez party to the decision.

The Ultras are an alien race from another planet, millions of light-years from Earth, known as the Land Of Light, who have evolved into their current state after the Plasma Spark replaced their dead sun. Ultraman and his fellow Ultra brethren can manipulate energy, and together maintain peace in the universe. On Earth that mostly means fighting big monsters.

Ultraman, or the Ultra Series, was first broadcast on Japanese television, with Ultra Q and then Ultraman, in 1966. Created by Eiji Tsuburaya, the series featured superheroes fighting giant monsters and was produced by Tsuburaya Productions. Netflix has just launched the second series of their ongoing Ultraman anime, and the character remains highly recognised across the world, especially in East Asia, and has been dubbed the Japanese Superman as a recognition of his ubiquity. Might this gain Ultraman even more?