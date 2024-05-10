Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: guardians of the galaxy, lego, marvel

Take Flight with LEGO's New Guardians of the Galaxy: The Milano Set

Clear your tables and get those hands ready as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy

One last mission awaits as LEGO is returning Marvel Studios collectors to the cosmos with their newest set. Coming from the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, the Milano is back and follows the events of the saving of Xandar. The galaxy is saved once again, so it's time to explore the cosmos with Rocket, Drax, Gamora, Star-Lord, and baby Groot. This set comes in at 2,090 pieces and will feature a fully built Milano that measures 25" wide, 9.5" tall, and 12.5" deep. Just like in the film, this ship has been expertly crafted with tons of detail, along with 6 adjustable wings and 4 moveable rear boosters.

The inside of the Milano can also be explored here, starting with the flight deck that can fit up to 3 LEGO minifigures. Guardians of the Galaxy fans can also explore the communal area, the storage space for weapons, and a rest area, which does feature Star-Lord's tape deck. This is one Marvel Studios brick-built replica that Guardians fans will not want to miss. The Guardians of the Galaxy: The Milano set is expected to be released in August 2024 for $179.99.

LEGO Debuts Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – The Milano

"Based on the starship from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, this buildable toy features 6 adjustable wings and 4 moveable rear boosters. The top of the spaceship model lifts off to reveal a detailed interior with 3 distinct areas: a flight deck with room for 3 minifigures, a communal area with an additional seat and storage space for weapons, and a rest area with a bed and a tape deck (a key element in the movies). A stand allows the spaceship to be displayed."

Avengers playset with minifigures – This buildable starship toy features Star Lord, Gamora, Drax and Rocket minifigures, plus a Baby Groot figure, and comes with a stand for easy display

Hands-on Guardians of the Galaxy ship – With 3 adjustable wings on each side and 4 movable rear boosters, this LEGO® Marvel spacecraft playset puts authentic Avengers action into kids' hands

2,090-piece set – When resting on its display stand, the model measures over 9.5 in. (24 cm) high, 12.5 in. (32 cm) long and 25 in. (64 cm) wide

