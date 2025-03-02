Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-men

Uncanny X-Men #11 Preview: Professor X's Prison Break Shenanigans

Check out this preview of Uncanny X-Men #11, where Professor X decides prison life isn't for him and goes on the run, forcing his students to choose between helping or hunting him.

"X-MANHUNT" PART ONE! At the end of the Orchis War, Charles Xavier surrendered himself to the authorities and allowed himself to be imprisoned in Graymalkin Prison! But now something has spurred him into action, into escaping his incarceration and embarking on a mad scramble across the nation! What has caused Professor X to go on the run? And will his assorted pupils move to protect him, recapture him or kill him? The answer, of course, is all of the above. In this opening chapter, Rogue and her team of X-Men are forced to ally with their worst enemy in order to betray their most trusted friend!

Uncanny X-Men #11

by Gail Simone & Javier Garron, cover by David Marquez

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Mar 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620917001111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620917001118 – UNCANNY X-MEN #11 LUCIANO VECCHIO CALICO VIRGIN VARIANT [XMH] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917001121 – UNCANNY X-MEN #11 PEACH MOMOKO KIMONO VARIANT [XMH] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917001131 – UNCANNY X-MEN #11 LUCIANO VECCHIO CALICO VARIANT [XMH] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917001141 – UNCANNY X-MEN #11 PHIL NOTO CONNECTING X-MANHUNT VARIANT [XMH] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

