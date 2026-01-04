Posted in: Comics, Digital, Manga | Tagged: digital comics, Kim Suji, manhwa, Manta Comics, Under the Oak Tree, webnovel

Under the Oak Tree Season 5 Has Premiered on Manta Comics

Season 5 of the hit romantasy webcomic Under the Oak Tree has premiered on the Manta app, bringing more melodrama and romantic shouting.

Article Summary Under the Oak Tree Season 5 premiered on Manta Comics on November 22nd, 2025 with new weekly episodes.

The romantasy webcomic follows Maxi and Riftan as they navigate love, political intrigue, and personal growth.

Based on Kim Suji’s hit webnovel, the series is a flagship title driving Manta’s global digital comics success.

The franchise is expanding with Inklore novel and comic editions, including bestselling English-language releases.

Digital comics platform Manta announced that Season 5 of its global hit romantasy series Under the Oak Tree has premiered on November 22nd, 2025. The original webnovel is already serialized on the app.

The fantasy romance series, adapted from the best-selling webnovel by Kim Suji, has captivated millions of readers worldwide with its stunning artwork, emotional depth, and the tender love story between Maxi, a timid noblewoman struggling to find her voice, and devoted knight Riftan. Adapted by Namu and Seomal and illustrated by P, the series continues to be a cornerstone of Manta's lineup and a defining title for the platform's global fan community. It's a flagship that establishes Manta as the premiere webcomic platform for romance and romantasy webnovels and vertical scroll webcomics more than any other comics app.

Following up on the drama and excitement of Season 4, Season 5 will delve deeper into Maxi and Riftan's evolving relationship as they face new trials, political intrigue, and the lingering scars of their pasts. Fans can look forward to new episodes released weekly following the premiere in November.

Since its debut, Under the Oak Tree has remained one of Manta's most popular titles, contributing to the platform's rapid growth and establishing it as a leader in global digital comics. The universe has expanded beyond digital comics with a partnership with Inklore, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Volume 2 of the Under the Oak Tree comic book edition was released in September 2025. The first volume of the Inklore novel adaptation was named a New York Times and USA Today bestseller when it was released in Fall 2024, and Volume 2 of the novel version will be published in November 2025.

The Manta app is free to download on Android and iOS devices in over 175 countries. For more, you can visit manta.net.

