Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: james tynion iv, Universal Monsters

Universal Monsters Gets Invisible Man Comic by James Tynion IV & Dani

Now Universal Monsters gets an Invisible Man comic book by James Tynion IV and Dani from Image Comics in August

Article Summary Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man comic launches in August 2025 from Image and Skybound.

James Tynion IV writes, with art by Dani, following their work on Dracula and other monster titles.

The four-issue series explores Jack Griffin’s descent into madness and obsession with invisibility.

Eight collector covers revealed, featuring artists like Joshua Middleton and Alex Ross.

Skybound and Image, in partnership with Universal Products & Experiences, are adding Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man, as a new four-issue limited comic book series from James Tynion IV and Dani, to follow up their previous Universal Monsters titles, James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds' Dracula, Ram V, Dan Watters, and Matthew Roberts' Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives!, Michael Walsh's Frankenstein and Faith Erin Hicks' The Mummy.

"The horror dream team of James Tynion IV and DANI, alongside colorist Brad Simpson (The Amazing Spider-Man), reveal their vision for one of the most intriguing monsters in cinematic history! This new series is sure to entice longtime fans of the movie and new fans alike to dive into this new horror classic, with nods to the events of the seminal Universal Pictures film. "Going back to the first conversation I had with Skybound about the Universal Monsters line, there were two characters I knew I wanted to work on from the start. We started with Dracula, but in my heart my favorite Universal Monster film has always been THE INVISIBLE MAN," said James Tynion IV. "It's a thrill to peel back the bandages and approach Griffin's story from a whole new angle, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be on this ride with DANI." "Working on The Invisible Man comic book series with such a great creative team is a dream come true," said DANI. "I can't wait to show the world the unshowable!" "Jack Griffin has always been invisible to the people around him—at least in his own mind. But when an experimental breakthrough presents a path to make his dreams of invisibility a reality, no one—not even the woman he loves—will stand in his way. Witness Griffin's legendary descent into madness as his humanity fades away and the monster inside is revealed, leaving only…THE INVISIBLE MAN! "James Tynion IV is one of the best horror writers this industry has ever seen, and THE INVISIBLE MAN is the character DANI was born to draw," said Alex Antone, Editorial Director at Skybound. "These two powerhouses have created something truly special with this book… and just like the Invisible Man, comic fans won't see it coming!"

Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1 (of 4) will be published on the 27th of August , 2025.

Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1 Cover A by DANI & Brad Simpson

Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1 Cover B by Joshua Middleton

Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1 Cover C (1:10 "Pulp" Variant) by David Aja

Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1 Cover D (1:25 "Classic Horror" B&W) by Joshua Middleton

Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1 Cover E (1:50 Incentive) by Rosemary Valero-O'Connell

Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1 Cover F (1:75 Incentive) (Pencil Sketch Cover) by Alex Ross

Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1 Cover G (1:100 Incentive) (Foil) by Christian Ward

Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1 Cover H Blank Sketch Cover

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!