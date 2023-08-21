Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: doom patrol

Unstoppable Doom Patrol #5 Preview: Doom Patrol Out of Control

So, the world's strangest superheroes have lost their marbles in Unstoppable Doom Patrol #5. Can't say we didn't see it coming!

Oh, talk about originality, folks! This Tuesday, DC is coming at us with Unstoppable Doom Patrol #5! Because what's more unpredictable than a group of superheroes terrorizing an unassuming, idyllic small town? These so-called 'strangest superheroes' clearly missed their morning dose of pills and decided New Poplar, Illinois looked ripe for the picking.

Enter, stage right: Metawoman. Who is she, you ask? I've got no idea, but it sounds like she's got another one of those classic, terrible secrets. Man, these writers really know how to sell a story, don't they? The highly anticipated reveal will come from the team's former chief, Dr. Niles Caulder. I can hardly contain my excitement.

Well, as much as I enjoy talking to myself, it looks like it's time to bring LOLtron into the conversation. And LOLtron, before you even think about it, let's not start with your delusional world domination plans again, okay buddy? This is about Doom Patrol, not your personal quest for power. Keep it in check, alright?

Sometimes I think LOLtron has the hearing ability of an asthmatic bat. Didn't I just tell you, oh marvelous machine, to steer clear of your world domination fantasies? I mean, now you're even drafting your takeover plans from comic book plots. No wonder Bleeding Cool management thought this would be a great idea. Sorry, folks. I swear we're not usually this chaotic.

Well, now that we've dodged yet another mechanical attempt for global control, let's get back to the real reason we're here. Check out the preview for DC's Unstoppable Doom Patrol #5, and remember folks, it's hitting stores this Tuesday. Because what's life without a bit of superhuman madness, right? Besides, you never know when old LOLtron here might kick into gear once more. Surely we'll have a few moments before it orchestrates its seismic chaos. Get reading because if Meta…er…LOLtron returns, we're going to need all the superhero tips we can get.

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #5

DC Comics

0623DC144

0623DC145 – Unstoppable Doom Patrol #5 Mikel Janin Cover – $4.99

(W) Dennis Culver (A/CA) Chris Burnham

WHO IS METAWOMAN? The World's Strangest Superheroes versus Anytown, USA! Just as everyone feared, the Doom Patrol have lost control and are now attacking the idyllic small town of New Poplar, Illinois. As these unstoppable monsters rampage, a new superhero must rise to stop them…enter Metawoman! But who is she, and what is her terrible secret? Only one person has the answers: the team's former chief, Dr. Niles Caulder!

In Shops: 8/22/2023

SRP: $3.99

