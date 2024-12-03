Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: DC All-In, Unsub

Unsub: The DC Comics Name For Those With Superpowers Who Shouldn't

"Unsub"... the new DC Comics nickname for those with superpowers that they shouldn't have got...

Article Summary DC Comics rolls out "Unsub" for those accidentally wielding superpowers post-"Absolute Power" event.

Superheroes regain powers, but now in jumbled and unpredictable ways, impacting the entire universe.

Expect chaos as superpowers cause unexpected transformations and threats in popular DC titles.

Justice League faces moral dilemmas capturing "Unsubs," raising ethical questions on civil rights.

At the beginning of September, Bleeding Cool broke the news that the DC Comics Universe was changing, at least in regard to how the superpowers were being distributed among its citizens, in the wake of the Absolute Power event, saying, "Somehow, superheroes will get their powers back. But, to quote Eric Morecambe, "all the right notes… not necessarily in the right order." Some people will have superpowers that belong to others. Some will have the wrong superpower. Some will have swapped. And that will provide an instigation for much of DC All In…" And back in October, we noted a few more of those changes.

But one trope that will be emerging is one more familiar with Marvel Comics and the X-Men, with people suddenly and without warning, exhibiting powers that they control, endangering those around them. Expect this kind of thing to inform titles such as Black Lighting, Flash, and Justice League: The Atom Project.

And along with that, some new language, Such as "Unsub", rather than someone no longer following you on YouTube, will refer to someone in possession of a superhero's power purely by accident and happenstance. And then captured and imprisoned by the Justice League to study them, keep them safe from others, and deny them all their civil rights, even the kids, Especially the kids. You know what that means, right?

I am sure they will work it all out eventually, and everyone will be fine, so they don't imprison children on a space station orbiting the Earth well away from any government jurisdiction. And no one will start referring to the Justice League Watchtower as Abu Ghraib in space. I mean, this is the Justice League, right? Right? Right? Hey, who just unsubbed? Justice League: The Atom Project by John Ridley, Ryan Parrott and Mike Perkins will be published in January…

