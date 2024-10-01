Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, DC All-In

Changing Super Powers For DC All In After Absolute Power (Spoilers)

Previously, Bleeding Cool ran some gossip about DC All In in the wake of the finale of Absolute Power #4 out tomorrow from DC Comics

Previously, Bleeding Cool ran some gossip about DC All In in the wake of the finale of Absolute Power #4 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora out tomorrow from DC Comics. Last month we said "Keen observers of released solicitations and superheroic tropes will note that, after Absolute Power, superheroes do seem to have their superpowers again. But keener viewers may have noticed that all is not right with the world in that regard. In so much as Lois Lane is a new Superwoman again and there are some more super powers in the world."

Justice League Unlimited tells us "Ray Palmer's Atom Project triggers a race between hero and villain to control the fate of metahuman abilities on planet Earth, which threatens to destroy everything the League has built."

Superman: "After the events of Absolute Power, Lois Lane has new powers…but how long can they last?! "… "Superman and Superwoman investigate Lois Lane's new powers as they deal with the unstoppable Doomsday…"

Black Lightning: "Jefferson Pierce leads the Justice League's new metahuman outreach initiative, helping those with powers before they can cause harm to themselves or others — but everything changes when it's his own daughter, Anissa Pierce, who comes to him for help"

Power Girl: "There's something strange about Metropolis's newest super, with the power to predict crimes before they happen"

Poison Ivy: "As she contends with a brand-new life and restored powers, Poison Ivy resumes her wrathful and just war for the balance of the natural world…

Shazam: "Freddy's new powers should come in handy, except something's off with him."

Then we noticed a few more.

Black Lighting #2: "Still struggling to move past the traumatic events of Absolute Power, Black Lightning's family is dealt a crushing blow after the reveal that his eldest daughter, Anissa, has lost control of her newly altered powers."

Superwoman Special #1: "The amazing story of how Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Lois Lane got superpowers and became Superwoman is ﬁnally told."

Nightwing #121: "After tragedy strikes, Nightwing seeks to hold the gangs of Blüdhaven accountable. But alliances in this city may not be what they seem, and powered-up Spheric police officers hover overhead seeking to dispense their own brand of justice…"

And that "Bleeding Cool gets the nod that, yes, somehow, superheroes will get their powers back. But, to quote Eric Morecambe, "all the right notes… not necessarily in the right order." Some people will have superpowers that belong to others. Some will have the wrong superpower. Some will have swapped. And that will provide an instigation for much of DC All In…"

And then reporting "We have heard tell that Supergirl will gain a new power of hypnotic compulsion vision. Plastic Man, already having his arm broken without his powers, will have a new power instead. Possibly invisibility? Say, did you know that Plastic Man's transformations cause him pain while Elongated Man gets it all pain-free? Maybe that's why Plastic Man might prefer a different power base… And Black Canary, rather than sonic booms, will have Supergirl's heat vision…"

Well, the conclusion of Absolute Power #4 tomorrow seems to indicate some of those. Beast Girl with fire with Fire with Ice…

Barry Allen still without powers at all…

And an invisible Plastic Man, with something heat visiony coming out of Black Canary's eyes… Absolute Power may have just shake the DC Universe up in more ways than one.

ABSOLUTE POWER #4 (OF 4) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

BARE-KNUCKLE BRAWL FOR THE POWER OF THE DCU! As the last remaining resistance fighters fight tooth and nail on the bloody island of Gamorra, Batman and Superman find themselves at bitter odds! Amanda Waller has come too far to give up now–it's time to call in the reinforcements…from beyond the multiversal veil?! The fate of our heroes–and the future of the DC Universe–will forever be changed in this shocking grand finale to the Absolute Power saga as, from the ashes, justice is reborn… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

