US Pauses Tariffs & Taxes On Comic Books From Canada For Another Month

The USA pauses tariffs and taxes on comic books printed in Canada for another month... and a few other things as well, probably.

Article Summary US pauses 25% tariffs on Canadian comic books, extended until April 2.

Regulations under USMCA allow tariff-free comic book imports.

US comic stores brace for potential changes in import taxes.

US Commerce hints at a potential trade agreement next month.

The United States of America has paused the promised 25% tariffs on comic books printed in Canada that will be coming to comic book stores in the USA for another four weeks. That is because all such goods are covered in The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which previously allowed goods to move among the three countries tariff-free if they follow certain rules, that a product be made entirely in North America or be substantially transformed in North America if it is made of components from other countries. And that includes comic books… even if they are written by British writers. The exemptions will last until the 2nd of April when USA President Donald Trump is said to plan another round of retaliatory tariffs on goods from a range of countries.

Most comic books read in America are printed in Canada, close to the paper mill logging forests. As a result, the comic book industry has felt particularly vulnerable to the tariffs being imposed by the USA, and retaliatory tariffs imposed by Canada.

Yesterday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said of Donald Trump, "I think he's gonna work something out with them. It's not gonna be a pause, none of that pause stuff. But I think he's gonna figure out, 'You do more, and I'll meet you in the middle some way'. And we're going to probably be announcing that tomorrow." It looks, however, that we have another pause in the imposition of tariffs. Let's see what happens in another four weeks.

So don't expect American comics buyers near the US-Canada border to start hopping back and forth to buy their comic books – and other goods – quite yet. Or for US comic book stores may do deals with Canadian stores to circumvent the new taxes or set up a delivery spot they can access. Though they may arrange something just in case…

