Usagi Yojimbo Takes Over Heritage Auctions Today

Usagi Yojimbo will become one of the hottest characters in comics again, thanks to a new Netflix animated series coming later this year. That naturally means, of course, that now is the time to start grabbing his comics, as you do not want to wait for the trailer to debut, for then it will be too late. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions today are some CGC copies of issues #2, 3, 4, 6, and Summer Special #1, all above a 9.4. These are some nice copies of these books and the best part? As of this writing, none of them are above $50. This is something to keep an eye on. Check out the books below.

Now Is The Time To Buy Usagi Yojimbo

Usagi Yojimbo #2 (Fantagraphics Books, 1987) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Stan Sakai story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $10. CGC census 4/22: 22 in 9.6, 26 higher.

Usagi Yojimbo #3 (Fantagraphics Books, 1987) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Stan Sakai story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $10. CGC census 4/22: 16 in 9.6, 4 higher.

Usagi Yojimbo #4 (Fantagraphics Books, 1987) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Stan Sakai story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $10. CGC census 4/22: 9 in 9.8, none higher.

Usagi Yojimbo #6 (Fantagraphics Books, 1988) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Stan Sakai story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $10. CGC census 4/22: 5 in 9.6, 5 higher.

Usagi Yojimbo Summer Special #1 (Fantagraphics Books, 1986) CGC NM 9.4 White pages. Stan Sakai story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $10. CGC census 4/22: 23 in 9.4, 40 higher.

As someone who loves this character, I could not be more excited that not only the show is coming, but that I have all of these books already, so I do not have to pay for them when they spike soon. If you do not have them, go here to check each book out and place a bid. While you are there, check out all the other stuff taking bids today as well.