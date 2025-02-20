Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: Valiant Beyond, x-o manowar

Valiant Beyond in Valiant and Alien Books' May 2025 Solicitations

Valiant Beyond in Valiant and Alien Books' May 2025 soliicts and solicitations with X-O Manowar, Harbinger, Bloodshot and Shadowman.

Article Summary Discover the explosive new era of Valiant Beyond with X-O Manowar's return!

Join All-New Harbinger as CiCi faces off against anti-psiot terror.

Witness Bloodshot's epic conclusion and Shadowman's heart-stopping battle.

Explore thrilling collections like Resurgence Omnibus and Black, White & Bloodshot.

Valiant Comics continue their Absolute/Ultimate reworking of the Valiant Universe as Valiant Beyond, with X-O Manowar, Harbinger, Bloodshot and Shadowman. And Resurgence gets collected in Omnibus form, in Valiant and Alien Book's May 2025 solicits and solicitations…

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR #2 (of 4)

A NEW ERA AND A NEW ARIC! THE PILLAR OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE RETURNS! VALIANT BEYOND continues! And the ULTIMATE jumping-on point for the Valiant Universe would never be complete without the iconic Man of War! Aric of Dacia is back and more brutal than ever in this blockbuster quest!

For two thousand years, Aric of Dacia was at war in the stars. Now, with lifetimes of battle under his belt, Aric is back on Earth and hunting to reclaim the one prize that's long eluded him… his honor! The Earth Aric finds is an untamed, mutated wasteland pocked with shining utopias that rise above the nuclear frontier. Danger waits beyond every rock and horizon, it's the perfect spot for Aric to prove himself to be the inspiration for his quest… the ethereal being resting within Aric's stellar armor. It's this woman who's traveled with Aric for millennia, and it's this woman who's challenged him to rediscover his honor.

This is X-O Manowar as the mysterious stranger in a strange land—even if the world he walks is his homeland. He's the cosmic knight-errant, the righteous Visigoth answering to no master but honor itself. And all who'd terrorize the innocent, well… they answer to him.

Dig into this explosive apocalyptic barbarian epic from writer Steve Orlando (Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man 2099, Batman/The Shadow) and artist Guillermo Fajardo (RESURGENCE)! Follow monthly—don't miss the badassery and blood!

Script: Steve Orlando

Art: Guillermo Fajardo

Main Cover: Agustin Alessio (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Filippo Curzi (B), Huron (C), Agustin Alessio (D – Virgin), Filippo Curzi (E – Virgin), Huron (F – Virgin)

Final Order Cut-Off: 4/7/2025

On Sale Date: 5/7/25

Rated T+

28-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER #2 (of 3)

JUMP ON BOARD FOR THE SECOND ISSUE OF ALL-NEW HARBINGER WITH "MR. VALIANT" FRED VAN LENTE AND ARTIST ANTONIO DI CAPRIO!

After the shocking events of the first issue, newly-minted Zero Academy graduate CiCi arrives for her first mission with the Harbinger team only to find them battered and bloody!

It's up to her to stand alone against Black Sheep, the raging anti-psiot terrorist who wants to tear the lid off the "utopia" of Foundation City — no matter how many people they have to kill to do it!

Welcome to the All-New Harbingers, CiCi, hope you survive the experience!

Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Antonio Di Caprio

Main Cover: Filippo Curzi (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Richard Ortiz (B), Federica Croci (C), Filippo Curzi (D – Virgin), Richard Ortiz (E- Virgin), Federica Croci (F – Virgin)

Final Order Cut-Off: 4/21/2025

On Sale Date: 5/21/25

Rated T+

28-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT #3 (of 3)

THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO OUR FIRST STORY ARC, BLEEDING SONS!

As Bloodshot faces off with demons from Japanese folklore, he uncovers the true plans of the vampiric yakuza leader. The true scope of the danger he faces is revealed and it's enough to threaten all life remaining on Earth!

Script: Mauro Mantella

Art: Fernando Heinz Furukawa

Main Cover: Andrea Boccardo (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Federico Mele (B), Agustin Alessio (C), Andrea Boccardo (D – Virgin), Federico Mele (E- Virgin), Agustin Alessio (F – Virgin)

Final Order Cut-Off: 4/14/2025

On Sale Date: 5/14/25

Rated Mature

28-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN #3 (of 3)

THE HEART-STOPPING CONCLUSION TO OUR FIRST ARC!

The evil force known as Twist continues his killing spree and The Shadowman and Detective Alyssa Myles are the only ones capable of putting a stop to it. But to get it done, they'll need to come up with the perfect plan…This one's got all the action, intrigue, and supernatural storytelling that you'd want out of a Shadowman comic from the fan favorite team of AJ Ampadu and Sergio Monjes!

Script: AJ Ampadu

Art: Sergio Monjes

Main Cover: Damian Connelly (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Sebastian Cabrol (B), Momoshouu (C), Damian Connelly (D – Virgin), Sebastian Cabrol (E – Virgin), Momoshouu (F – Virgin)

Final Order Cut-Off: 4/28/2025

On Sale Date: 5/28/25

Rated T+

28-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE OMNIBUS HC

THE VALIANT COMICS EVENT OF THE DECADE GETS COLLECTED IN ONE INCREDIBLE OMNIBUS EDITION!

Imagine a world free of disease, war, and death!

A world where all are united under the web of the enigmatic Dr. Silk and his Weavers!

Dr. Silk, once an infamous villain, is now a beacon of hope! But his promise of utopia and to make humans immortal has divided the entire planet and set everyone at odds. What does daily life look like when there's no reason to fear death? And how will the heroes of the Valiant Universe react to this new status quo when there may no longer be a need for them?

Spearheaded by fan-favorite writer Fred Van Lente and rising star AJ Ampadu, RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE will pit hero against hero and brother against brother in a massive story that spans from the darkest alleys of New Orleans to the far reaches of outer space and the Faraway!

RESURGENCE stars Valiant Comics icons including X-O Manowar, Shadowman, Bloodshot, Eternal Warrior, Ninjak, Ivar, Rai, Livewire, Faith, and many, many more!

This must-have omnibus edition collects the prelude mini-series The Valiants, the complete RESURGENCE mini-series and FINALE one-shot, the SHADOWMAN: SOUL EATERS mini-series and TALES FROM THE DEADSIDE one-shot, and more!

Collects: The Valiants #1-4, Resurgence of the Valiant Universe #1-4, Resurgence of the Valiant Universe: Finale, Resurgence: Eternal Warrior, Resurgence: X-O Manowar, Resurgence: Bloodshot, Tales from the Deadside, Shadowman: Soul Eaters #1-4.

Script: Fred Van Lente, AJ Ampadu, Ryan Cady, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

Art: Guillermo Fajardo, Sergio Monjes, Diego Giribaldi, Tomas Aira, Al Barrionuevo, Andres Ponce, Alvaro Papagiani, Jesus Barrios, Rodrigo Rocha

Main Cover: Guillermo Fajardo

Final Order Cut-Off: 4/7/25

On Sale Date: 5/7/25

For Mature Readers

428-page hardcover with dust jacket

978-1-962201-56-8

$74.99 U.S.

BLACK, WHITE & BLOODSHOT HC

Enter the world of Bloodshot in this brand-new Black, White, and Blood anthology! Meet Bloodshot, the world's deadliest assassin! A super soldier engineered with Nanites, a versatile nanotechnology that allows Bloodshot to repair the damage inflicted on his body, change his appearance, and control machines.

From the brilliant minds of some of the world's most renowned creators like Shintaro Kago, Brian Azzarello, Eduardo Risso, Ariel Olivetti, Kevin VanHook, Marc Guggenheim, Tim Seeley, Fernando Dagnino, David Baille, Timmy Heague, Luciano Saracino, Guillermo Fajardo, João Azeitona, Renato Guedes, Mico Suayan and many more!

Collects: BLACK, WHITE & BLOODSHOT #1-4.

Script: Kevin VanHook, Brian Azzarello & Various

Art: Eduardo Risso, Shintaro Kago & Various

Main Cover: Guillermo Fajardo

Final Order Cutoff: 4/28/25

On Sale Date: 5/28/25

Rated M

144-page hardcover

978-1-962201-53-7

$29.99 U.S.

KINRYO ROCK – CODE AMRITA VOL. 2 (of 3)

The Six Districts are about to be flooded with blood! Tokyo seems to be blooming on the outside, but there are dark beings lurking in the shadows. Amane and Taiyo keep investigating the mysterious drug Amrita that makes vampires even more wild and bloodthirsty, and their path leads to tragedy. Meanwhile, Makoto allies herself with the suspicious ROV organization, which won't end well either! The bridge is packed with anticipation… and you'll want to be there for the chorus!

Script: Bingo Morihashi

Art: Manabu Akishige

Cover: Manabu Akishige

Final Order Cutoff: 4/21/25

On Sale Date: 5/14/25

For Mature Readers

Trim Size: 5×7 in

224 page trade paperback with dust jacket

9781962201384-51299

$12.99 U.S.

GANGRENE (ONE-SHOT)

A world full of garbage!

The world as we knew it no longer exists, and garbage has become a regular part of people's lives. Most of humanity survives in the wastelands, and the few pieces of culture from before this era comes from "the ancients". Meanwhile, every resource and technological advancement is used to preserve the life of a select elite in the heights of White City, completely distanced from the garbage below.

Carlos Trillo (Borderline, Vampire Boy) and Juan Giménez (BLACK STAR; I, DRAGON; The Metabarons) join forces to tell the story of the beginning of a rebellion, one that promises to take the filth up to the clouds.

Script: Carlos Trillo

Art: Juan Giménez

Main Cover: Salvador Sanz

Variant Cover: Juan Giménez

Final Order Cutoff: 4/21/25

On Sale Date: 5/21/25

Rated T+

Trim Size: 5×7 in

56 pages, softcover & oversize (8.5×11 in)

CVR A: 978-1-962201-58-2 / CVR B: 978-1-962201-57-5

$12.99 U.S.

