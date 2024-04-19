Posted in: Comics, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: Darques, july 2024, Solicits, valiant

Valiant Launches The Darques: Soulside in Their July 2024 Solicits

Who would believe it that Valiant Entertainment could have four new comic book releases in one month? Including The Darques: Soulside #1.

Who would believe it that Valiant Entertainment could have four new comic book releases in one month? That's what happens when Alien Books gets involved. Here's Valiant's July 2024's solicits and solicitations, launching The Darques: Soulside #1 by Fred Van Lente and Sebastian Cabrol.

THE DARQUES: SOULSIDE #1 (of 2)

ETERNAL WARRIORS: LAST RIDE OF THE IMMORTALS #1 (of 2)

NINJAK vs. ROKU #2 (of 4)

X-O MANOWAR: INVICTUS #3 (of 4)

THE VALIANTS #3 (of 4)

VALIANT HERO UNIVERSE ORIGINS: X-O MANOWAR

VALIANT HERO UNIVERSE ORIGINS: FAITH

As well as Alien Books.

I, DRAGON #1 (of 3)

CIRUELO: LORD OF THE DRAGONS: THE BOOK OF THE DRAGON

ENDROLL BACK VOL. 3 (of 3)

MOMO: LEGENDARY WARRIOR VOL. 3 (of 3)

KINRYO ROCK: MOONAGE DAYDREAM VOL. 0 (of 4)

THE DARQUES: SOULSIDE #1 (of 2)

Written by Fred Van Lente. Art by Sebastian Cabrol. Cover and virgin variant by Salvador Sanz.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: July 24, 2024. SRP: $4.99

Dare to venture into the shadows as Master Darque and his enigmatic sister, Sandria, find themselves imprisoned in the chilling depths of Soulside within the ominous Ring of Solomon.

Uncover the dark secrets that make Nicodemo tick in this eerie exploration, a journey that peels back the layers of one of the Valiant Universe's most lethal pairings. Are these siblings irreversibly tainted, rotten to the core? Think you had a handle on The Darques before? Think again. Prepare for Fred Van Lente (Jennifer Blood, Conan) to weave a haunting tale that will send shivers down your spine and redefine what you thought you knew about fear in the Valiant U.

ETERNAL WARRIORS: LAST RIDE OF THE IMMORTALS #1 (of 2)

Written by Fred Van Lente. Art by Alvaro Papagiani. Cover by Fernando Baldo. Variant cover by Agustin Alessio.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: July 17, 2024. SRP: $4.99

When the sands of time shift, the Anni-Padda clan — led by the enigmatic Ivar — embark on a daring quest through history to mend the threads of fate. Joined by his siblings Aram, known as Armstrong, Gilad the Eternal Warrior, and the formidable Vexana, the War-Monger, they set their sights on the infamous OK Corral, a crucible of legend where Wyatt Earp and his cohorts once roamed. Prepare for a time-twisting adventure where heroes clash, destinies collide, and the fabric of reality hangs in the balance!

NINJAK vs. ROKU #2 (of 4)

Written by AJ Ampadu. Art by Diego Giribaldi. Cover by Leila Leiz. Variant cover by Richard Ortiz.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: July 31, 2024. SRP: $4.99

Ninjak and Roku unite to save Marybeth, whose extraordinary abilities make her a target. As betrayal looms and danger lurks at every turn, Ninjak must trust Roku to succeed. Will Ninjak's reliance on Roku prove to be his downfall?

X-O MANOWAR: INVICTUS #3 (of 4)

Written by Becky Cloonan & Michael W. Conrad. Art by Fernando Heinz Furukawa. Cover and virgin variant by Guillermo Fajardo.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: July 10, 2024. SRP: $4.99

X-O Manowar has reached the home planet of the Novus Romanus, and after some battling, X-O finds himself forced to compete in the gladiatorial arena. With SHANHARA still silent, Aric finds himself tested by the cunning and violent ways of the empire. Thankfully he's getting closer to the truth, with every brutal exchange, in this penultimate issue of the series.

THE VALIANTS #3 (of 4)

Written by Ryan Cady. Art by Andres Ponce. Cover by Al Barrionuevo. Variant cover by Nico Di Mattia.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: July 3, 2024. SRP: $4.99

When Capshaw vanishes through an unseen portal, only Woody possesses the sight to track her. Teaming up with Quantum and his brother, Myna receives aid from an array of Valiant Universe cameos to rescue Capshaw and avert impending peril.

VALIANT HERO UNIVERSE ORIGINS: X-O MANOWAR

Written by Robert Venditti. Art by Cary Nord, Lee Garbett, Trevor Hairsine, Stefano Gaudiano. Cover by Mico Suayan.

TRADE SOFTCOVER 436 pages plus cover. In Shops: July 17, 2024. SRP: $24.99

Embark on an epic journey with X-O MANOWAR, where ancient history collides with futuristic technology! Contains the first appearance of X-O Manowar, Ninjak, the Vine, and many other Valiant Universe characters! See where it all began with New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Green Lantern,The Surrogates) and comics visionaries Cary Nord (Conan), Lee Garbett (Batman: RIP), and Trevor Hairsine (X-Men: Deadly Genesis). Collecting X-O MANOWAR #1-18.

VALIANT HERO UNIVERSE ORIGINS: FAITH

Written by Jody Houser, Joshua Dysart. Art by Francis Portela, Marguerite Sauvage, Pere Pérez, Robert Gill. Cover by Jelena Kevic-Djurdjevic.

TRADE SOFTCOVER 360 pages plus cover. In Shops: July 31, 2024. SRP: $24.99

Discover the inspiring journey of Faith Herbert in FAITH, a series perfect for new readers and fans of uplifting superhero stories! Contains the first FAITH miniseries and series, a perfect jumping-on-point! Breakout writer Jody Houser (Star Wars: Rogue One) is joined by acclaimed artists Francis Portela (Batman), Marguerite Sauvage (DC Comics Bombshells) and more to launch Valiant's highflying heroine! Collecting FAITH VOL. 1 #1-4, FAITH VOL. 2 #1-8, HARBINGER: FAITH #0, ADVENTURES OF ARCHER & ARMSTRONG #5.

I, DRAGON #1 (of 3)

Written by Juan Giménez. Art and cover by Juan Giménez. Variant cover & black and white variant by Danny Earls; and variant cover by Martín Rodríguez Río.

PRESTIGE SOFTCOVER (SQUARE BOUND) 56 pages plus cover. In Shops: July 24, 2024. SRP: $12.99

Fiefdoms of the royal family, Rosentall Castle lives its darkest hours surrounded by a huge army. The leader who heads it is the bastard descendant of a lost royal line, and she has returned to reclaim her throne. A long and bloody struggle for power is about to begin. Meanwhile, inside the castle, a strange carnival woman gives birth to her first child…

"I, Dragon," the last work by the renowned late artist Juan Giménez, known for "The Metabarons," is being published in English for the first time.

CIRUELO: LORD OF THE DRAGONS: THE BOOK OF THE DRAGON

Written by Ciruelo Cabral. Art and cover by Ciruelo Cabral.

OVERSIZED HARDCOVER 160 pages plus cover. In Shops: July 24, 2024. SRP: $39.99

An unforgettable original volume, The Book of the Dragon offers a glimpse of a culture we can only imagine. Dragons lurk in the most hidden corners of the world. They are powerful and beautiful creatures. We know them as the terrifying beasts of fairy tales, but their story has remained a mystery until now. Ciruelo, an illustrator of astounding skill, delves into their secret universe, revealing a rich and fascinating culture filled with poetry, magic, enchantment, and knowledge. But the revelations go beyond the images, as we gain insight into their psychological characteristics, encounter many different types (Earth Dragons, Water Dragons, Fire Dragons, and the legendary Golden Dragon); learn about their long-held customs, and explore the many legends in which they have figured so prominently — including the heroic tales of Perseus, Hercules, and Tristan.

ENDROLL BACK VOL. 3 (of 3)

Written by Kantetsu. Art and cover by Haruna Nakazato.

SOFTCOVER DUST JACKET COVER 242 pages plus cover — BIMONTHLY. In Shops: July 3, 2024. SRP: $13.99

After facing never-ending loops and reaching his physical and emotional limits, Asaharu finally manages to discover the identity of the enigmatic culprit. But is he ready for the shocking truth behind the tragic series of bullying incidents? Will Asaharu be able to solve the showdown of this game? What will be the outcome of the egos entangled in this dizzying suspense plot? Get ready to dive into the final volume!

MOMO: LEGENDARY WARRIOR VOL. 3 (of 3)

Written by Kazuto Okina & Naoto Tsushima. Art and cover by Z-ONE.

SOFTCOVER DUST JACKET COVER 268 pages plus cover — BIMONTHLY. In Shops: July 31, 2024. SRP: $13.99

FINAL VOLUME!

Momo and Taro's adventure comes to an end! After having crashed on the dangerous planet Bizarrearth, their journey led them to face bloodthirsty oni, animal-ish tribes and even other humans! What awaits them at the end of their journey? What'll be the fate of these star-crossed lovers? This new world could end before it even has a chance to begin!

KINRYO ROCK: MOONAGE DAYDREAM VOL. 0 (of 4)

Written by Bingo Morihashi. Art and cover by Manabu Akishige.

SOFTCOVER DUST JACKET COVER 252 pages plus cover — BIMONTHLY. In Shops: July 17, 2024. SRP: $13.99

Blood, sex, and Rock and roll! In this world, vampires live among humans, but coexistence is not easy. The moment they don't follow the rules, special agents are prepared to take them down, some with the strength of the law and others with the power of rock!

