Valiant's April 2025 Solicits With The X-O Manowar & All-New Harbinger

Valiant's April 2025 solicits- The X-O Manowar by Steve Orlando & Guillermo Fajardo, All-New Harbinger by Fred Van Lente & Antonio Di Caprio

Valiant Comics' April 2025 solicits and solicitations have dropped, continuing the Valiant Beyond revamp, relaunch and reboot, with The X-O Manowar by Steve Orlando and Guillermo Fajardo, All-New Harbinger #1 by Fred Van Lente and Antonio Di Caprio, while continuing Bloodshot and Shadowman.

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR #1 (of 4)

A NEW ERA OF SUPERHERO STORYTELLING BEGINS HERE!

Designed as the ULTIMATE jumping-on point, the Valiant Beyond line of comics are ABSOLUTE must-reads that will ENERGIZE your love for superheroes!

The mighty Aric of Dacia, aka X-O Manowar, traverses a deadly wasteland filled with mutated horrors in a search for honor in this CAN'T-MISS debut issue from GLAAD award nominated writer Steve Orlando (Avengers Assemble) and superstar artist Guillermo Fajardo (RESURGENCE)!

Aric's strength and resilience are put to the test when he comes to the defense of a family under siege from a mysterious gang known as the Earthborn. Aric finds himself aligned with a rebel group which puts him firmly in the crosshairs of the Earthborn's leader Typhon. Can Aric survive his journey across the Red Steppe?

Get locked and loaded for a four-part adventure with an all-new 28 page debut issue available at a special introductory price. It's X-O Manowar like you've never seen him before!

Script: Steve Orlando

Art: Guillermo Fajardo

Main Cover: Ariel Olivetti (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Nahuel Grego (B – Wraparound), Dennis Calero (C – Connecting), Andres Ponce (D – Design), Ariel Olivetti (E – Virgin), Nahuel Grego (F – Virgin), Dennis Calero (G – Virgin)

Final Order Cut-Off: 3/3/2025

On Sale Date: 4/2/25

Rated T+

28-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER #1 (of 3)

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT: HARBINGER IS BACK!

Designed as the ULTIMATE jumping-on point, the Valiant Beyond line of comics are ABSOLUTE must-reads that will ENERGIZE your love for superheroes!

After the devastating fallout of the Harbinger Wars, humans and psiots are able to live together without conflict… but that doesn't mean that things are safe!

Enter: Harbinger, a super team composed of uniquely powerful psiots including Archer, Flamingo, Alloy, and Crane, dedicated to protecting their city at any cost!

When the terrorist Black Sheep takes a building hostage, it's up to Harbinger to step up and stop her. But are they up to the test after having recently lost one of their own? It's a trial by fire for Archer and the newest member of Harbinger in the first chapter of this can't-miss 3 issue story arc!

A new era for Harbinger begins in a 28 page story from fan-favorite writer and Valiant mainstay Fred Van Lente (RESURGENCE) and artist Antonio Di Caprio (PUNK MAMBO: The Punk Witch Project)!

Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Antonio Di Caprio

Main Cover: Bella Rachlin (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Guillermo Fajardo (B – Wraparound), Dennis Calero (C – Connecting), Andres Ponce (D – Design), Bella Rachlin (E- Virgin), Guillermo Fajardo (F – Virgin), Dennis Calero (G – Virgin)

Final Order Cut-Off: 3/17/2025

On Sale Date: 4/16/25

Rated T+

28-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT #2 (of 3)

Bloodshot's journey into the Japanese underworld continues in another can't miss issue from rising star writer Mauro Mantella!

The secret origin of vampirism and the true order of the world is revealed to Bloodshot as he undergoes a startling transformation. Are the Yakuza ready to face the wrath of… vampire Bloodshot?! Are any of us ready for this?! Probably not, but it's happening anyway!

Script: Mauro Mantella

Art: Fernando Heinz Furukawa

Main Cover: Glenn Fabry (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Filippo Curzi (B), Diego Greco (C), Glenn Fabry (D – Virgin), Filippo Curzi (E- Virgin), Diego Greco (F – Virgin)

Final Order Cut-Off: 3/10/2025

On Sale Date: 4/9/25

Rated Mature

28-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN #2 (of 3)

THE ALL-NEW SHADOWMAN IS BACK!

As the forces of the Deadside claw their way through the streets of New Orleans, Detective Alyssa Myles has summoned the Shadowman for help!

Detective Myles and the mysterious Shadowman must form an alliance to capture the sinister Mr. Twist, a serial killer terrorizing the city.

The saga of the all-new Shadowman continues in your new favorite series from writer AJ Ampadu and artist Sergio Monjes!

Script: AJ Ampadu

Art: Sergio Monjes

Main Cover: Damian Connelly (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Salvador Sanz (B), Carlos Dearmas (C), Damian Connelly (D – Virgin), Salvador Sanz (E – Virgin), Carlos Dearmas (F – Virgin)

Final Order Cut-Off: 3/24/2025

On Sale Date: 4/23/25

Rated T+

28-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ROAD TO RESURGENCE: X-O MANOWAR: INVICTUS

ALL ROADS LEAD TO THE RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE!

X-O Manowar returns in the thrilling odyssey of X-O MANOWAR: INVICTUS by Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad, joined by artists Fernando Heinz Furukawa, Fernando Baldo and Pablo Rey. X-O MANOWAR's unyielding quest for justice drives him to the heart of the Novus Romanus Empire to rescue the enigmatic Soothsayer, unveiling an odyssey that tests power, loyalty, and the essence of heroism. Amidst the chaos, Shanhara, the sentient armor, falls silent, shrouding the bond between warrior and armor in mystery. As X-O MANOWAR battles on multiple fronts, the arrival of the cosmic wanderer Ivar adds a layer of complexity to the intricate tapestry of fate.

Collects: X-O MANOWAR: INVICTUS #1-4

Script: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

Art: Fernando Heinz Furukawa, Fernando Baldo, Pablo Rey

Main Cover: German Peralta

Final Order Cutoff: 3/10/25

On Sale Date: 4/9/25

Teen+

112-page hardcover

978-1-962201-49-0

$24.99 U.S.

ROAD TO RESURGENCE OMNIBUS HC

The perfect companion to the RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE OMNIBUS!

The Valiant Universe is on the precipice of great change and some of its mightiest heroes and most dastardly villains are poised to take advantage of the opportunities in front of them… if they can survive long enough!

The ROAD TO RESURGENCE OMNIBUS takes you to every corner of the Valiant Universe and features iconic characters like Archer & Armstrong, Ninjak, Doctor Mirage, Punk Mambo, Rai, Master Darque, and many more!

This amazing 400+ page hardcover collection contains the series that lead into 2024's epic RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE event from an incredible roster of talented creators including Fred Van Lente (Marvel Zombies), AJ Ampadu, Peter Milligan (X-Statix), Dan Abnett (Guardians of the Galaxy), and many more!

Get ready for an unbeatable mix of action, horror, comedy, sci-fi and even romance in the inimitable Valiant style!

Collects: A Very Valiantine's Special ("Phantom Passions", "Trust Fall", "The Many Loves of Ninjak"); Faith Returns #1-2; Punk Mambo: The Punk Witch Project; The Darques: Soulside #1-2; Rai: The Book of the Darque #1-2; Ninjak vs. Roku #1-4; Archer & Armstrong: Assassin Nation #1-2; Eternal Warriors: Last Ride of the Immortals #1-2.

Script: Fred Van Lente, Jody Houser, AJ Ampadu, Peter Milligan, Dan Abnett

Art: Diego Giribaldi, Sergio Monjes, Andres Ponce, Emiliano Correa, Alvaro Papagiani, Emilio Utrera, Aleta Vidal

Main Cover: Richard Ortiz

Final Order Cutoff: 3/24/25

On Sale Date: 4/23/25

For Mature Readers

496-page hardcover

978-1-962201-55-1-57499

$74.99 U.S.

KINRYO ROCK – CODE AMRITA VOL. 1

Vampires and drugs?! What is the mysterious "Amrita"? Five years ago, the world recognized the existence of vampires. Now, out of the shadows, vampires can live among us and share the world… at least within the six sanctioned districts. If a new society is to be born, it must first break a world. And for this transition to be orderly, there are humans and vampires ready to take care of any "irregularities"… with the power of rock & roll!

Script: Bingo Morihashi

Art: Manabu Akishige

Cover: Manabu Akishige

Final Order Cutoff: 3/17/25

On Sale Date: 4/16/25

For Mature Readers

Trim Size: 5×7 in

196 page trade paperback with dust jacket

9781962201261-51299

$12.99 U.S.

