Valiant's Mini-February 2025 Solicits And Solicitations

We have a Valiant Universe Ultimate Guide and X-O Manowar #1 Facsimile Edition for Valiant's February 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Discover the Valiant Universe Ultimate Guide and X-O Manowar #1 Facsimile Edition coming in February 2025.

Get ready for Valiant Zombies Resurrection, setting the stage for an epic 2025 comic event.

Explore a special Artist Edition of X-O Manowar #0 with Quesada's artwork in stunning black & white.

Dive into the cosmic adventure Black Star, a sci-fi classic making its English debut in February.

We mentioned previously that Valiant's February 2025 solicits and solicitations may be a little lacking, before the Absolute Ultimate Rebirth that is Valiant Beyond in March. But we do have a Valiant Universe Ultimate Guide and X-O Manowar #1 Facsimile Edition for Valiant Entertainment. There's the Black Star one-shot by Ricardo Barreiro

and Juan Gimenez from Alien Books. And also the Valiant Zombies Resurrection they are planning for May's Free Comic Book Day or course…

FCBD: VALIANT ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION

ENTER THE UNDEADSIDE! After the shocking events of RESURGENCE, the heroes of the Valiant Universe are scattered and broken! Those who have survived find themselves in a world overrun by flesh eating creatures intent on their destruction – THE UNDEADSIDE! Out of hope, out of time, the Valiant superheroes will uncover the secrets of the Undeadside in an ALL-NEW story that sets up the Valiant Comics event of 2025!

Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Diego Giribaldi and Tomas Aira

Cover: Fernando Baldo

Available in comic book shops on May 3, 2025

VALIANT UNIVERSE ULTIMATE GUIDE (One-Shot)

WELCOME TO THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO THE VALIANT UNIVERSE! This special guide will explore the amazing superheroes and villains of the Valiant Universe. Who are they, what are their motivations, and most importantly: who can beat whom in a fight? Perfect for fans new and old, this guide will re-introduce you to iconic characters like X-O MANOWAR, BLOODSHOT, RAI, FAITH, NINJAK and many more! PLUS: Get your FIRST LOOK at what lies Beyond the events of RESURGENCE as the future of the Valiant Universe begins this March!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Rafa Sandoval

Final Order Cut-Off: 1/13/25 On Sale Date: 2/12/25 Rated T+ 24-page, full color comic $2.99 U.S.

X-O MANOWAR #0 B&W ARTIST EDITION – JOE QUESADA (One-Shot)

SPECIAL ARTIST'S EDITION REPRINT OF THE LEGENDARY #0 ISSUE OF THE ORIGINAL '90s X-O MANOWAR SERIES!

SEE COMICS LEGEND JOE QUESADA'S ARTWORK REPRODUCED IN ITS ORIGINAL BLACK & WHITE PENCILS WITH INKS BY JIMMY PALMIOTTI!

This special edition will contain no dialog, captions or word balloons and will be printed in oversized 7.15×11 format!

Aric of Dacia, nephew of Alaric, King of the Visigoths, is consumed by a relentless desire for vengeance against the Romans, who killed his parents when he was a child. Driven by his thirst to annihilate them, he launches a nighttime assault on what he believes is a Roman encampment, only to be captured by the Spider Aliens. This marks the beginning of years of enslavement. This prologue to "Retribution" (X-O MANOWAR #1, 1992) explores how Aric ultimately bonded with the powerful alien armor known as X-O Manowar.

Art: Joe Quesada, Jimmy Palmiotti

Cover: Joe Quesada (Recolored Edition)

Variant Covers: JQ B&W, JQ Recolored Virgin, JQ B&W Virgin

Final Order Cutoff: 01/20/25 On Sale Date: 02/19/25 Rated T+ 28-page, black & white comic Oversize 7.15×11 in $5.99 U.S.

Alien Books

BLACK STAR (ONE-SHOT)

A NEW WAVE SCI-FI CLASSIC PUBLISHED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ENGLISH!

From creators Ricardo Barreiro & Juan Gimenez (The Metabarons; I, DRAGON), BLACK STAR is a cosmic adventure in the grand tradition of Star Wars!

On the run from imperial guards, a young motorist meets a mysterious man who helps him escape. The pair embark on a high-risk, high-reward opportunity as they pick up a strong-minded robot and an unexpected pilot on their way to uncover the secrets of the galaxy!

Originally published in France in 1979 BLACK STAR makes its long-awaited English debut from Alien Books!

Script: Ricardo Barreiro

Art: Juan Gimenez

Cover: Ariel Olivetti

Variant Cover: Juan Gimenez

Final Order Cutoff: 1/27/25 On Sale Date: 2/26/25 Oversize 8.5×11 in 56-page, full color comic Rated T+ $12.99 U.S.

