Vampirella #675 by Priest & Aaron Felizmenio Sets Its Sights On #700

Vampirella #675 by Christopher Priest and Aaron Felizmenio Sets Its Sights On Vampirella #700 from Dynamite Entertainment

Christopher Priest has been writing Vampirella since 2019 for the 50th Anniversary, and is the longest running Vampirella writer in history. Joining Priest on Vampirella #675 is artist Aaron Felizmenio and Priest is dropping Easter Eggs for #700 in two years time along the way.

"The Daughter of Drakulon is celebrating another huge historic moment, as she comes up on Vampirella #675! Dynamite is excited to announce this celebratory milestone special release, with another essential chapter in the long-running epic run by the legendary Christopher Priest, a set of show-stopping variant covers, and more as the march to #700 continues! Following the status quo-shattering events of "The Dark World" story arc (issues #671-674), Vampirella's analyst Doc Chary is brought before a review board to explain his conduct with his bizarre patient. How can he explain his alleged "enabling" of her "vampire fetish"-inspired paracosm to those who do not know the deeper, darker truths of her life and backstory? Chary will reveal to fans a never-before-seen episode of the raven-haired antiheroine's life in which Vampi was committed to a mental institution for a 72-hour observation period. Across those three fateful days, several people wound up being murdered — but is Vampirella to blame? For this special milestone issue, the legendary Christopher Priest is joined by acclaimed artist Aaron Felizmenio, as well as the continued veteran lettering of Willie Schubert. The creative team ring in the New Year this January with this chilling tale of blood and madness like no other. To mark this major mark in the road to #700, a squad of skilled artists have assembled to pay homage through stunning variant covers. Leading the pack is the heralded return of Jenny Frison, who remains a fan-favorite among the character's fans for her beloved run of covers a decade ago for the run by Nancy A. Collins. Since then she's only become even more of a superstar, and this may be her best vision of Vampirella yet! She's joined by stalwarts Lucio Parrillo, Joseph Michael Linsner, and cosplayer Rachel Hollon. Plus, Elias Chatzoudis whips up a special New Year's 2025 cover! This issue is both a critical chapter of Priest's ongoing epic, yet also a perfect jumping-on point for new and returning readers. It is a standalone chapter break between major story arcs, revealing an untold tale of the Drakulonian's twisted life and acting as a primer explaining who Vampirella is and the basic dynamics of this series. What follows the next month will only ramp things up even more for the next major era of the character, the return of modern signature artist Ergün Gündüz, and more big surprises. More details to be revealed soon!"