Vampirella Black, White & Blood Jae Lee Kickstarter Cover Gets $5000

Jae Lee's Kickstarter Cover For Mirka Andoflo's Vampirella: Black, White & Blood Goes For $5000 Already

Article Summary Jae Lee's cover for Vampirella by Mirka Andolfo on Kickstarter reaches $5000.

Dynamite Originals launches Vampirella titles on Kickstarter with exclusive artwork.

New stories explore Vampirella's roles as a guardian, undercover agent, and a lover.

Collaboration features top creative talents, including Andolfo, Orlando and Seeley.

Dynamite Originals, is Dynamite Entertainment's new imprint that will launch titles on Kickstarter with Dynamite properties, beginning with Vampirella: Black, White & Blood. Going live yesterday, someone has already donated $5000 to get the Jae Lee cover artwork.

A collaboration with Mirka Andolfo's Arancia Studio, it will see Italian artists work with American comic book writers to spotlight Vampirella, in black, white and red.

In Redefining Shadows, Mirka Andolfo and artist Greta Xella depict the most unlikely team-up for the Daughter of Drakulon. The story spotlights the Daughter of Drakulon as a guardian, her goals of retribution, her dreams, and judgment. Vampirella can be many things depending on the role one views her as within her story. But whoever you choose to be, hope you never become the object of her savage hunt!

In Undercover by Tim Seeley (Nightwing, Hack/Slash) and Zulema Scotto Lavina the Drakulonian antiheroine is accused of a series of violent murders. To clear her name, she goes undercover, embedding herself in a gang of vicious vampire hunters. In her quest to track down the mystery killer and protect her own kind, she may discover the culprit could be someone close to her heart.

The Ballad of Blind Love features the work of Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman, Midnighter) and Alessandro Amoruso, and depicts a love story like no other. A powerful mob boss is desperately in love with Vampirella and will do anything to win her over. Misinterpreting her character and reactions, he starts bringing increasingly heinous sacrifices to garner her affection. It will take a dark turn when she demands of him the ultimate sacrifice…

"I couldn't be more thrilled about this book," said Mirka Andolfo. "Vampirella is such an iconic character…I had the pleasure of drawing her before, but this is my first time writing her. And I really hope it's not my last, because I had a lot of fun, also because I was surrounded by phenomenal creators! You're going to see some great things…"

Andolfo's creative and business partner Davide G.G. Caci added, "When, with our friends at Dynamite, we started talking about a Black, White & Blood special for Vampirella, we knew right away that we were on the same page. It was amazing to see how everyone — their team, our team, our editor Davide Morando, and of course, all the creators — were on the same page. At Arancia, we love to create creative bridges, and this special issue is something to be proud of: extraordinary American and European artists and writers teaming up to tell some stories starring a unique character."

Cover include Mirka Andolfo, Stjepan Šejić, Jae Lee, and Joseph Michael Linsner. Each of these covers will be available as standard covers, chrome editions, and metal editions, plus fans will have the option to get them signed or CGC graded. And there will be options to get all four covers bundled together for a special collector's price.

