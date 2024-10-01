Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: vampirella

Vampirella: Dark Reflections #5 Preview: Lilith's Big Decision Time

Vampirella: Dark Reflections #5 hits stores this week. Will Lilith choose Reality Corp. or embrace her vampiric heritage? The fate of multiple realities hangs in the balance!

Article Summary Vampirella: Dark Reflections #5 releases October 2nd, continuing the epic saga from Tom Sniegoski and Jeannine Acheson.

Lilith faces a pivotal choice: stay with Reality Corp. or embrace her true vampiric heritage.

The rebels assault Tenebris's stronghold as chaos threatens, spotlighted by stunning covers and intense storytelling.

The rebels have made their assault on Tenebris's stronghold, but the mother of the Monstrum is holding her own. Now Vampirella and the remains of Pendragon must make their last stand. But what if their plan gives way to another threat – like the return of the Chaos Lords? In the end, Lilith must make a choice: Will she continue on with the Reality Corp.? Or will she fully embrace her heritage as the daughter of Vampirella?

VAMPIRELLA: DARK REFLECTIONS #5

DYNAMITE

AUG240340

AUG240341 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR B LINSNER – $4.99

AUG240342 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR C ELIAS CHATZOUDIS – $4.99

AUG240343 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR D ANACLETO – $4.99

AUG240344 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR E COSPLAY – $4.99

JUL248896 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR N FOC BONUS LUCIO PARRILL – $4.99

JUL248897 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR O FOC BONUS JAY ANACLETO – $4.99

JUL248898 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR P 7 COPY FOC LUCIO PARRI – $4.99

JUL248899 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR Q 10 COPY FOC LUCIO PARRI – $4.99

JUL248900 – VAMPIRELLA DARK REFLECTIONS #5 CVR R 11 COPY FOC LINSNER RED – $4.99

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The rebels have made their assault on Tenebris's stronghold, but the mother of the Monstrum is holding her own. Now Vampirella and the remains of Pendragon must make their last stand. But what if their plan gives way to another threat – like the return of the Chaos Lords? In the end, Lilith must make a choice: Will she continue on with the Reality Corp.? Or will she fully embrace her heritage as the daughter of Vampirella? Cojoined creators TOM SNIEGOSKI, JEANNINE ACHESON, and DANIEL MAINE present the thrilling conclusion to the Dark Reflections saga – movingly memorialized by cover artists LUCIO PARRILLO, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, SHANNON MAER, JAY ANACLETO, and cosplay by JOANIE BROSAS! ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: 10/2/2024

SRP:

