Vampirella Halloween Special Vs New York Serial Killers

The Vampirella Halloween Horror Special for September 2025 gets a serial killer showdown by Liam Johnson & Jordan Michael Johnson

Vampirella's upcoming Halloween Horror Special by 2000AD's Liam Johnson and Jordan Michael Johnson from Dynamite Entertainment, the last reason any shop has to order from Diamond, has her go up against a paranormal serial killer in New York City. Well, it is Hallowe'en, it's only traditional. And at least no one will question her costume of choice.

"A duo of aptly paired rising creators present a new nightmare for the city that never sleeps. Across 28 stunning story pages, writer Liam Johnson — a modern Judge Dredd / 2000 AD mainstay — and artist Jordan Michael Johnson (no relation) entertain readers with a spooky saga like no other!

"Something sinister is stalking the streets of New York City, and encroaching on the Daughter of Drakulon's turf. Vampirella learns of a paranormal serial killer targeting the vulnerable young in her adopted city. With a target in sight, she starts her own hunt to determine the killer's true identity and put an end to their spree. Along the way Vampi will wrestle with a question that has shadowed her entire life: when does a gift become a curse? Does she share more in common with this faceless, violent threat than she thinks, or will her heroic nature prevail?

"Johnson and Johnson are joined by four fabulous covers depicting a fearsome Vampirella in her full glory. Returning recent favorites Greg Land, Celina, and cosplayer Joanie Brosas contribute covers. Then longtime Vamp-heads will be excited to see the return of fan-favorite BUZZ, who memorably drew the character's adventures in the mid-1990s, and is back with a Halloween-tastic homage to her first ever cover by Frank Frazetta.