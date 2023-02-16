Vampirella Vs. The Superpowers by DC Vs. Vampires' Pasquale Qualano Vampirella Vs. The Superpowers is a new series from Dynamite Entertainment written by Dan Abnett and drawn by DC Vs. Vampires artist Pasquale Qualano.

Vampirella Vs. The Superpowers is a new series from Dynamite Entertainment written by Dan Abnett and drawn by DC Vs. Vampires artist Pasquale Qualano, and introduces the new character Dyna-Might. This series will also be replacing the Christopher Priest Vampirella comics at Dynamite for its duration. Covers by Sozomaika, Lesley "Leirix" Li, Junggeun Yoon, Joseph Michael Linsner, and Rebeca Puebla.

It's full-throttle throwback action for an adventure that finds Vampirella and her new trusty sidekick Dyna Might investigating a mysterious world. This planet appears strangely similar to our own Earth of the 1940s. That includes the crime, corruption, but also in the Superpowers mythos, a legion of Golden Age superheroes. They won't be taking too kindly to meddling from an interdimensional vampire alien either! "Vampirella's last two outings as a superhero were very much at the supernatural and cosmic end of the scale," said writer Dan Abnett. "So for this story, I wanted to capture more of the street-level action of classic urban vigilante heroes, and throw in a retro dash of glamour, style, intrigue and noir. This is a hard-boiled world of crime, hoodlums, mystery identities and dirty secrets. The elevator pitch this time around might be 'L.A. Confidential with superpowers'. It's an era that perfectly suits Vampirella as the femme fatale, and it's going to be a lot of fun."

Following the smash hit success of Dan Abnett's trilogy of connective comic series in Vampirella: The Dark Powers, Red Sonja: The Superpowers, and then the epic Vampirella vs. Red Sonja, the threads of those ideas continue here. Abnett is one of the most acclaimed and prolific writers in fiction today, with diverse work across huge franchises like Warhammer 40K, Guardians of the Galaxy, Aquaman, Titans, and much more. Many of today's interconnected stories, especially in comics, are influenced in part by his innovative approach to Marvel's "cosmic" characters over several years. Dynamite is continuing that tradition of interlocking stories that can be read perfectly satisfyingly on their own, but have added rewards for those who have followed along. Abnett's previous Powers titles are also available now in collected graphic novels for those who do opt to catch up. Being a superhero is bloodthirsty work, and this will be one of Vampirella's biggest battles in her fifty-plus years. Can she survive the hard-boiled menace posed by both villains and heroes alike? Can she keep her precocious sidekick alive to tell the tale? And at the heart of it all, will she be able to solve the mystery and save a world in danger?

Vampirella Vs. The Superpowers #1 will be published in May.