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Vampirella X Witchblade With Erica Schultz And Valentina Pinti

Vampirella X Witchblade with Erica Schultz and Valentina Pinti from Dynamite Entertainment out in September 2026

Article Summary Vampirella X Witchblade special #1 hits in September 2026 from Dynamite and Top Cow, reviving the crossover after 20 years.

Erica Schultz and Valentina Pinti reunite for Vampirella X Witchblade after teaming on Marvel's Elektra as Daredevil.

When an ancient curse infects Sara Pezzini, Vampirella must face the Witchblade in a red-hot 48-page one-shot.

Vampirella X Witchblade #1 features covers by Stjepan Sejic, Lucio Parrillo and more, plus a premium blind bag.

Nick Barrucci, owner and CEO of Dynamite Entertainment, announced his side of the Witchblade/Vampirella crossover to follow that from Top Cow/Image Comics. "September is a MONSTER month for Dynamite, and here's another really cool announcement! Vampirella crosses over with Witchblade! 2 strong and empowered female characters crossing over! Not just strong, but two of the biggest female characters in comics, especially outside of the Big Two. Both were at the forefront of the "bad girls" trend of the 1990s when women dominated the top of the charts and new legions of fans were brought into comics and saw themselves in these powerful women. The two crossed over a handful of times in the past, but it's been over 20 years! And to create this great comic, we needed two strong female creators to work on this special with Erica Schultz and Valentina Pinti. The creative team that together spotlighted the adventures of Elektra as Daredevil reunite for this historic reunion of characters."

VAMPIRELLA X WITCHBLADE SPECIAL #1

Writer: Erica Schultz

Artist: Valentina Pinti

Cover A: Stjepan Sejic

Cover B: Lucio Parrillo

Cover C: Francesco Mattina

Cover D: Joseph Michael Linsner

Cover E: Carla Cohen

Price: $5.99

Page Count: 48

On Sale Date: 9/23/2026

Rating: Teen+

Two titans of comics collide as Dynamite Entertainment and Top Cow Productions unleash the fury of the Witchblade and Vampirella is this special red-hot one-shot! This incredible, extra-sized epic is brought to you by writer Erica Schultz (Daredevil, Rat City) and artist Valentina Pinti (Daredevil, Sabretooth), along with cover artists Lucio Parrillo, Francesco Mattina, Carla Cohen, Joseph Michael Linsner, John Royle, and Stjepan Sejic! When an ancient curse is unleashed on New York City, Det. Sara Pezzini – the Witchblade – is on the case. But when she herself is infected, who can defeat her?! Enter Vampirella… Vampirella has spent millennia defeating the forces of evil. Now she must come face-to-face with the Witchblade, and that is not a foe so easily defeated. This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited. Allocations may occur.

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