Vampiro Rockabilly Apocalypse Launch in Massive October 2024 Solicits

Michael Kingston and El Terrorifico Dr. Napalm launch their new series Vampiro Rockabilly Apocalypse in the October 2024 solicits and solicitations for Massive Entertainment, as well as the first Astrro Bots collection, putting Simon Furman's Transformers credentials on the cover. And the return of Liquid Kill with volume 2 by Max Hoven, Aaron Crow and Gabriel Iumazark.

VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #1 (OF 5) CVR A GALLUR (MR)

MASSIVE

AUG241061

AUG241062 – VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #1 (OF 5) CVR B GUERRA (MR)

AUG241063 – VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #1 (OF 5) CVR C SIMONE (MR)

AUG241064 – VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #1 (OF 5) CVR D HOMAGE (MR)

AUG241065 – VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #1 (OF 5) CVR E 10 COPY INCV (

AUG241066 – VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #1 (OF 5) CVR F 25 COPY INCV (

(W) Michael Kingston (A) El Terrorifico Dr. Napalm (CA) Rafael Gallur

. In this action-packed, double-sized first issue, we meet Everitt Holden, an Austin music vlogger who sets out to discover the truth behind the urban legend known only as Vampiro, an underground guitarist that's seemingly existed for over a century. Instead, he finds himself dragged into the middle of a shadowy conflict of biblical proportions! Join Vampiro, luchadora Estrella Nocturna, and Everitt as they hurtle down Route 66 in a 1955 Pontiac Bonneville on a quest to save the world! It's a tale filled with monsters, muscle cars, luchadores, cops, clowns, nuns, guns, demons, blood and plenty of BBQ as our heroes race against time -and a whole host of enemies- to try and thwart a secret plan to jumpstart the apocalypse!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

ASTROBOTS TP

MASSIVE

AUG241054

(W) Simon Furman (A / CA) Hector Trunnec

Simon Furman, writer of the original Transformers comic series and creator of Marvel's Death's Head, partners with internet fan-favorite mecha artist Hector Trunnec (Cover Artist on Skybound's Transformers) to bring Toynotch's robot collectables line to life. Pathfinders… Pioneers breaking new ground in the furthest reaches of the galaxy… They are – ASTROBOTS. The clock is ticking for planet Earth and the race is on to find a new world capable of sustaining human life. New, sophisticated machine lifeforms called Astrobots are dispatched to scout far-flung worlds in the hope of crafting a new home. With food and raw materials running out and climate disasters escalating, the evacuation of the entire human population is the only slender hope remaining.On Colony World 1, a catastrophic power struggle forges a new – all-Astrobot – society, and presiding over this nascent civilization is Atlas, an evolved mech with a future proof plan. A plan that does not include humankind.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

ASTROBOTS TP 1ST ED VAR

LIQUID KILL VOL 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR A ACUNA (MR)

MASSIVE

AUG241056

AUG241057 – LIQUID KILL VOL 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR B IUMAZARK (MR)

AUG241058 – LIQUID KILL VOL 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR C KNOTT ANIME HOMAGE (MR)

AUG241059 – LIQUID KILL VOL 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR D IUMAZARK GAME HOMAGE (MR)

AUG241060 – LIQUID KILL VOL 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV RASHEDJRS (MR

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Serg Acuna

LIQUID KILL follows sadist-slaughtering vigilantes as they encounter pure evil in a blood-soaked cyberpunk future (à la GHOST IN THE SHELL meets JOHN WICK) written by the creators of the critically-acclaimed series IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT and artist Gabriel Iumazark (Boom! Studios). With their leader, Sylla, still held captive, the remaining members of the Liquid Army slay their way forward to rescue him. Mission commander, Mathias, forces the hotel's manager, Jake, to help her find a secret entrance to the lower levels. Meanwhile, Kai and Lucero discover the monstrous acts that are occurring deep beneath the hotel lobby. Will they be strong enough to persevere or will this be their last mission? Outnumbered by vicious reptilians, Mathias must think quickly to save herself and her new guide, Jake, from grisly deaths.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: 0

RAMGOD #4 (OF 6) CVR A BANDINI (MR)

MASSIVE

AUG241067

AUG241068 – RAMGOD #4 (OF 6) CVR B WILLIS (MR)

AUG241069 – RAMGOD #4 (OF 6) CVR C BANDINI & LACONE (MR)

(W) Morgan Rosenblum, Owen Rosenblum (A) Caanan White, Ren Spiller (CA) Michele Bandini

Clint's debut as the newest member of the Barracudas gets off to a rocky start as the new season of the RAMGOD Sports League kicks off. Meanwhile Malcolm navigates the challenges of his new 'internship' role, shadowing the eccentric team engineer, Trux. Meanwhile, in the shadows, tech giant CEO Declan Holloway is scheming to carve out his own piece of the rapidly expanding RAMGOD empire. RAMGOD feels like Point Break meets Fast & Furious, but in a CyberPunk setting that introduces a brand new super high-octane global sport.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: 0

EYE LIE POPEYE #3 (OF 5) CVR A WILLIAMS

MASSIVE

AUG241070

AUG241071 – EYE LIE POPEYE #3 (OF 5) CVR B TOMASELLI

AUG241072 – EYE LIE POPEYE #3 (OF 5) CVR C TBD

(W) Marcus Williams (A) Rodney Velchez (A / CA) Marcus Williams

The action continues in the third installment of the series that was the talk of this year's Free Comic Book Day event with Cover art by series creator Marcus Williams, who has also worked with Marvel Comics, BOOM! Studios, Image Comics, DC Comics, and others.Popeye, arguably one of the most iconic characters in comic book history, is reimagined for the modern age in this high-energy, manga-infused comic series by Marcus Williams (Marvel's Captain America). This epic new miniseries explores the century-old mystery of how he lost his eye! Was it an epic battle or some nautical accident? In this issue of Eye Lie Popeye, Popeye encounters a new kind of enemy with magical powers, one that his trusty spinach can't defeat! For the first time, Popeye needs rescue, and it's up to Olive Oyl and Bluto to save the day. As supernatural forces come into play, Popeye must rethink his strategies to face these unknown threats. Join him as he pushes forward to uncover new strengths and conquer his most challenging obstacle yet!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

SRP: 0

KIDS & MONSTERS #3 (OF 4) CVR A WALLIS

MASSIVE

AUG241073

AUG241074 – KIDS & MONSTERS #3 (OF 4) CVR B DALLO

AUG241075 – KIDS & MONSTERS #3 (OF 4) CVR C RICHARDSON TV HOMAGE

(W) Adam Lawson (A) Maxi Dall'o, Mike Spicer (CA) Kit Wallis

STRANGER THINGS meets POKÉMON in Adam Lawson's KIDS & MONSTERS. The co-writer of Wesley Snipes' The Exiled (Massive's 2023 hit-series), and the director of Wil Wheaton's TableTop, Spellslingers, Sagas of Sundry and Escape the Night, delivers something for younger readers in this all-new teen horror-adventure. In this debut issue, The Kids follow Torhild's secret map through the frightening dangers of the World Within, hoping to claim the next Ring before the Red Beasts destroy it. There are only three left, and once they're gone, the two worlds will be broken. In the World Above, the Math Teacher betrays Gatsby's Mother and summons the most frightening beast of all to stop the Kids.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

PLOT HOLES #1 (OF 5) BENGAL METAL EXCLUSIVE (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

AUG241084

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A) Sean Gordon Murphy (CA) Bengal

This Massive Select exclusive metal cover from Bengal, fan-favorite artist with numerous titles at DC and Marvel, plus Blizzard's Overwatch comics and his recent work at Image Comics with Rick Remender's Death or Glory and one of Giant Generator's first series, Napalm Lullaby. THE PLOT HOLES are a squad of fictional warriors who transport themselves into the pages of other books, using their unique skills to save the plots in order to stop them from being destroyed. And Cliff is their newest recruit, a comic creator who's just realized his world isn't real-in fact, it's a complete fiction that literally exists inside a novel. The other members are misfits like him, pulled from unpublished books that couldn't be saved: a manga samurai, a barbarian tiger, a kid from a comic strip, and a vampire assassin. Outclassed by the other members, Cliff sets out to prove his worth to The Plot Holes as they fight to save as many books as possible. The only thing stopping them is Surge, an ex-member who's gone rogue-not only is he threatening to destroy the digital matrix containing them, he threatens to destroy the database of digital libraries all over the world!

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

