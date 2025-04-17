Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: Marvel Rivals, peach momoko
Variant Covers Feature Peach Momoko's Marvel Rivals Game Designs
Marvel Comics' variant covers for June feature Peach Momoko's designs for the Marvel Rivals videogame
Article Summary
- Peach Momoko designs new Marvel Rivals variant covers for June comic issues.
- Costumes include Spider-Man, Loki, and more, inspired by diverse cultures.
- Fans can enjoy her designs in Marvel Rivals game and comic one-shot.
- Marvel Rivals collaborates with NetEase Games for in-game Peach Momoko art.
New Marvel Rivals variant covers to comic books published by Marvel in June will feature artist Peach Momoko's new costume designs for the video game, coinciding with their release in the Marvel Rivals game.
On Sale 6/4
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #5 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO – 75960621001500561
- IMMORTAL THOR #24 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO – 75960620664302461
On Sale 6/11
- SPIDER-GIRL #1 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO – 75960621192000161
On Sale 6/18
- BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO – 75960621183800181
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO – 75960621001500661
- DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL #3 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO – 75960609591900341
"The hit Marvel Rivals game takes inspiration from various Marvel Comics eras and storylines while also directly working with visionary writers and artists! This June, Marvel Rivals players can behold new in-game costume designs designed by Peach Momoko with NetEase Games and Marvel Games that will also be spotlighted that same month in Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1, a recently announced comic book one-shot set in the world of Marvel Rivals, and six all-new variant covers on select upcoming titles.
"This latest batch of popular Marvel Rivals variant covers will be featured on June issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Immortal Thor and Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell along with the new event one-shot Bring on the Bad Guys: Doom and the debut issue of the all-new Spider-Girl. The covers showcase original concept art for Momoko's new Spider-Man, Loki, Hela, Peni Parker, Punisher, and Luna Snow designs.
"Although there are elements of Japanese culture, I also tried to incorporate the character's original culture," Momoko explained. "For this reason, I looked at design elements from various countries and used them as reference to offer a glimpse of their culture and customs from their costumes and accessories. I hope fans enjoy them, and they spark their imagination!"