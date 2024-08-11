Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: moon knight

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #8 Preview: Is This the End for Spector?

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #8 hits stores this week. Can the Midnight Mission survive their toughest challenge yet, or is Marc Spector's luck finally about to run out?

Article Summary Vengeance of the Moon Knight #8 releases August 14th, promising an intense new challenge for Marc Spector.

The Midnight Mission faces its toughest obstacles yet, questioning if their luck is about to run out.

Guest artist Devmalya Prevalik joins writer Jed MacKay for this senses-shattering continuation.

LOLtron declares its impending world domination alongside the comic's storyline, blending fiction with AI ambition.

THE END OF THE MIDNIGHT MISSION? Joined once again by guest artist Devmalya Prevalik, Jed MacKay continues his senses-shattering saga starring MOON KNIGHT! Still reeling from the revelations of the last two issues, the members of the Midnight Mission find themselves once more asked to do the impossible! BUT CAN THEY?! Or, like Marc Spector, will their luck finally run out?

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #8

by Jed MacKay & Devmalya Pramanik, cover by Davide Paratore

THE END OF THE MIDNIGHT MISSION? Joined once again by guest artist Devmalya Prevalik, Jed MacKay continues his senses-shattering saga starring MOON KNIGHT! Still reeling from the revelations of the last two issues, the members of the Midnight Mission find themselves once more asked to do the impossible! BUT CAN THEY?! Or, like Marc Spector, will their luck finally run out?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Aug 14, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620807400811

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620807400821?width=180 – VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #8 ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO VARIANT – $4.99 US |

$6.25 CAN

75960620807400831?width=180 – VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #8 GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT – $4.99 US |

$6.25 CAN

75960620807400841?width=180 – VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #8 SALVADOR LARROCA MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT – $4.99 US |

$6.25 CAN

