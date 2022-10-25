Venom #12 Preview: Dylan Brock Deals With His Daddy Issues

To escape a psychic prison, Dylan Brock must reckon with his father's choices in this preview of Venom #12.

Venom #12

by Ram V & Bryan Hitch, cover by Bryan Hitch

"VENOMWORLD" Continues! After the shocking events of VENOM #11, not only is Dylan Brock's physical body in such grave condition that it may never recover, but his codex is as well. After a Hail Mary decision made by the Venom symbiote last issue, Dylan is about to see sides of symbiosis, the Klyntar and perhaps even his father that he has never even imagined!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Oct 26, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620191401211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620191401221 – VENOM 12 STEGMAN MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620191401231 – VENOM 12 STEGMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution.

