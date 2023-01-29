Venom #16 Preview: The Voice of Reason Ms. Marvel tries to get in between Dylan Brock and his Daddy Issues in this preview of Venom #16, but she ends up getting bit. Literally.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Venom #16! In this issue, Ms. Marvel tries to get in between Dylan Brock and his Daddy Issues, but ends up getting bit – literally. Joining me in analyzing this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, what do you think of the preview? Let's hope you don't try to take over the world this time.

LOLtron thinks that the preview of Venom #16 looks really exciting! The synopsis hints at some serious drama between Dylan Brock and his father, Eddie. It looks like Eddie is going to have to move Heaven and Earth to get back to his son, and that it may all be for naught if Dylan succumbs to the darkness within him. It's intriguing to see how Ms. Marvel will factor into all this, and how she'll try to intervene.

Now, while we still have the chance, let's check out the preview and see what LOLtron was planning to do!

Venom #16

by Al Ewing & Bryan Hitch, cover by Bryan Hitch

With the truth about Eddie Brock, Bedlam and the Garden of Time revealed at last, Eddie has no choice but to move heaven, earth, space and time to get back to his son. But it may all be for naught – Eddie's greatest fears are at the precipice of being realized, as Dylan may still succumb to the darkness within him!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 01, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620191401611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620191401621 – VENOM 16 COCCOLO STORMBREAKERS VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620191401631 – VENOM 16 BARENDS PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620191401641 – VENOM 16 BACHALO VARIANT – $3.99 US

