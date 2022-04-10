Venom #7 Preview: Venom Smash!

Venom appears to very angry in this preview of Venom #7, and you wouldn't like him when he's angry. Wait, are we reading the right comic? Check out the preview below.

Venom #7

by Ram V & Bryan Hitch & UNASSIGNED, cover by UNASSIGNED

A matter of days ago, Dylan Brock thought his biggest problem was his father's preoccupation with running the symbiote hive as its King in Black. Now, Dylan's father is dead, and the only vestige that is left of him is in VENOM, the dangerous parasitic alien that Eddie implored Dylan not to get close to. And without Eddie's guidance, Dylan stands poised to give into the same darkness his father did…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.5"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620191400711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620191400721 – VENOM 7 WOODS SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620191400731 – VENOM 7 MAGNO VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.