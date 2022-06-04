Venom #8 Preview: War-Symbiote Mode Activated

Eddie Brock gets an upgrade in this preview of Venom #8. Maybe he got one of those Fortnite digital download codes. We hear those are all the rage, and there has to be a huge crossover between symbiotebronites and fortbronies, right? Check out the preview below.

Venom #8

by RAM V. & Bryan Hitch, cover by Bryan Hitch

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! You've watched and read in terror for months, as Dylan Brock has fulfilled his destiny and become the new VENOM! But what about his old man? What about the ORIGINAL Venom? WHAT ABOUT EDDIE BROCK?! Your answers start here, True Believer. If you buy no other issue of VENOM in 2022, YOU MUST BUY THIS ONE! (And the next two, but START WITH THIS ONE!)

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 08, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620191400811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620191400821 – VENOM 8 INHYUK LEE SKRULL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620191400831 – VENOM 8 SEGOVIA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620191400881 – VENOM 8 MEDINA FORTNITE VARIANT – $3.99 US

