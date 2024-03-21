Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, Venomvers

Venomverse Reborn From Marvel In June

Venomverse was a big hit for Marvel courtesy of Kid Venom. In June, Marvel will be publishing a return with Venomverse Reborn.

Article Summary Marvel announces Venomverse Reborn with new stories by writer Al Ewing and others in June.

The series will feature a range of Venoms including ones from Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Expect a mix of cosmic and terrestrial tales, with first appearances and epic storylines.

VENOMVERSE REBORN issues #1 and #2 to be released on June 19th and July 24th.

Venomverse was a big hit for Marvel courtesy of Kid Venom – but not entirely. In June, Marvel will be publishing a return to the symbiote multiversity with Venomverse Reborn, intended to offer…

"something for every fan, and each jampacked issue will be framed by a pivotal new Venom story by current Venom writer Al Ewing. Don't miss a beat as Venom's current mastermind architect teams up with artist Danilo S. Beyruth to lay the groundwork for the next symbiote epic! The first two issues will be oozing with first appearances including Venom from Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2, a Viking Venom, and more! In VENOMVERSE REBORN #1, Benjamin Percy and Brian Level kick things off with a tale of the murder of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes by one of their own…but who? Then, Christos Gage drags the Venom from Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 across the Venomverse to take on Knull! In VENOMVERSE REBORN #2, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and John McCrea bring a brutal take on Venom born in the age of Vikings! Then, from Adam Warren and Chriss Cross comes the return of the final biological life in his universe, the Venom of Venom: The End! Plus, Chris Giarrusso returns with a tale of Mini-Marvels Venom! "I'm doing the framing sequence for these issues, and that means I get to see every one of these new symbiote sensations hit my inbox before anyone else outside editorial, and that's definitely a perk of the job," Ewing shared. "As for what's in that framing story—if you've been a fan of some of the more cosmic aspects we've brought to Venom of late, you should be more than happy. But the beauty of an anthology series like this is that there's something to please everyone who dives into our lake of goo."

VENOMVERSE REBORN #1 (OF 4)

Written by BEN PERCY, AL EWING & CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by GREG LAND, BRIAN LEVEL & DANILO S. BEYRUTH

Cover by TONY DANIEL

On Sale 6/19

VENOMVERSE REBORN #2 (OF 4)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, ADAM WARREN, CHRIS GIARRUSSO & AL EWING

Art by JOHN MCCREA, CHRIS GIARRUSSO, DANILO S. BEYRUTH & MORE

Cover by TONY DANIEL

On Sale 7/24

