Vicarious And Creeping Below in Boom Studios' October 2024 Solicits

Boom Studios' October 2024 solicits and solicitations have dropped, with Vicarious #1 by Ryan Parrott and Eleonora Carlini, The Creeping Below #1 by Brian Azzarello and Vanesa Del Rey, as Power Rangers: Across the Morphin Grid #1 by David Yost, Walter Jones, Steve Cardenas, Mat Groom, Nakia Burrise, JD Sutphin, Meghan Camarena, Patrick Mulholland, Anand Ramcheron, Domo Stanton, Tango, Paulina Ganucheau. As advance solicits for The Art of Something is Killing the Children.

Vicarious #1

$4.99

Writer: Ryan Parrott

Artist: Eleonora Carlini

Colorist: Mattia Iacono

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Dan Panosian

B: Variant Cover: Reiko Murakami

C: Incentive Cover (1:10): Reiko Murakami

D: Incentive Cover (1:25): Rebeca Puebla

E: Unlockable Cover (1 copy): Dan Panosian

Live (someone else's) life to the fullest in a series that's Saltburn meets Eat the Rich!

Enter Justin: an aimless 20-something desperate for human connection and excitement.

After a dangerous encounter reveals itself as a fortuitous opportunity, Justin finds just what he's looking for in the secret world of Proxies–young, pretty, ambitious hustlers like himself who allow the rich access to their feelings and experiences through a technological implant.

Does Justin have what it takes to make it in this seductive new world?

New York Times best-selling and fan favorite Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott (The Infernals, Rogue Sun) debuts his first original comic and is joined by acclaimed artist Eleonora Carlini (Marauders, Radiant Black) for this brand-new original sci-fi psychological thriller!

The Creeping Below #1

Retail Price:$4.99

Writer: Brian Azzarello

Artist: Vanesa Del Rey

Colorist: Hilary Jenkins

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Vanesa Del Rey

B: Variant Cover: Maria Llovet

C: Incentive Cover (1:10): Maria Llovet

D: Incentive Cover (1:25): Mike Deodato

E: Incentive Cover (1:50): Jae Lee

F: FOC Reveal Variant Cover: TBA

G: Unlockable Cover (1 copy): Vanesa Del Rey

Black Metal Swamp Thing meets The Crow from superstars Brian Azzarello and Vanesa R. Del Rey! In nature there are gods older than the devil… Nothing can prepare you for what's coming in this violent, electrifying descent into this bloody, black metal infused revenge saga.

Val, an American metalhead attending a festival in Oslo, begins her penumbrous pilgrimage into the vast depths of vengeance.

After her victimization at the hands of a charismatically vile local band, the Old Gods of Norse Mythology guide her along her path in the name of women everywhere.

Will she walk a warrior's path… or become a behemoth beyond human recognition?

Harvey and Eisner Award-winning, New York Times bestselling Brian Azzarello brings metal, magic, and mayhem to a revenge story akin to Swamp Thing by way of The Crow, brought to life with breathtaking imagery by acclaimed artist Vanesa Del Rey (The Empty Man, Redlands).

Minor Arcana #2

$4.99

Writer: Jeff Lemire

Artist: Jeff Lemire

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Jeff Lemire

B: Variant Cover: Reiko Murakami

C: Tarot Card Incentive Cover (1:10): Jeff Lemire

D: Incentive Cover (1:25): Matias Bergara

E: FOC Reveal Variant Cover: TBA

F: Unlockable Cover (1 copy): Jenny Frison

"MINOR ARCANA is so immediately full of life, pathos, and mystery. Jeff Lemire makes building a world look effortless, and I'm desperate to read more." – James Tynion IV

Jeff Lemire continues his monumental new creator-owned series, as Theresa enters the frightening memories of the dead, searching for peace for a desperate client of her late mother.

Liminal and lacking luminance beyond her darkest nightmares, the trance she's trapped in is unfortunately exactly where she needs to be.

However, Theresa's anger and unhealed past, combined with the revelation of magic being very real, will do more than muddy the waters, not to mention a dark figure trailing her from just beyond the light's edge…

Art of Something is Killing the Children, The HC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$49.99

Writer: James Tynion & Werther Dell'Edera

Artist: Werther Dell'Edera

Cover Artist: Werther Dell'Edera

Since 2019, Something is Killing the Children has captivated comic fans, becoming a global phenomenon of the horror genre.

With over four and a half million units sold along with numerous award recognitions, Something Is Killing The Children has birthed an entire Slaughterverse with its unique visual language.

Take a closer look than ever at the bloody, moody, and soul-changing details of artist Werther Dell'Edera's amazing and often homaged art, delving deep into the development process of this landmark series!

This prestige, hardcover artbook features new commentary from James Tynion IV and Dell'Edera, as well as rare sketches and a collection of pages and covers, all curated by Dell'Edera.

Art of Something is Killing the Children, The HC LE w/ Slipcase

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$69.99

Writer: James Tynion & Werther Dell'Edera

Artist: Werther Dell'Edera

Cover Artist: Werther Dell'Edera

Since 2019, Something is Killing the Children has captivated comic fans, becoming a global phenomenon of the horror genre.

With over four and a half million units sold along with numerous award recognitions, Something Is Killing The Children has birthed an entire Slaughterverse with its unique visual language.

Take a closer look than ever at the bloody, moody, and soul-changing details of artist Werther Dell'Edera's amazing and often homaged art, delving deep into the development process of this landmark series!

This prestige, hardcover artbook features new commentary from James Tynion IV and Dell'Edera, as well as rare sketches and a collection of pages and covers, all curated by Dell'Edera.

House of Slaughter #26

$3.99

Writer: Sam Johns

Artist: Letizia Cadonici

Colorist: Francesco Segala

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Jorge Fornes

B: Main Cover: Werther Dell'Edera

C: Cardstock Variant Cover: InHyuk Lee

D: Incentive Cover (1:15): Jorge Fornes

E: Incentive Cover (1:25): Toni Infante

F: Incentive Cover (1:50): TBA

G: FOC Reveal Variant Cover: TBA

H: Unlockable Cover (1 copy): Werther Dell'Edera

After the revenge-filled conclusion to THE BUTCHER'S WAR, a new monster of unknown origin stalks the halls of Nolan's house–a hunter desperately seeking answers.

Something unthinkable is connected to the totem of each hunter, and readers will never look at them the same after this!

Meanwhile, Gerde is still hungry for power and control, and her plot for domination thickens…

Hello Darkness #4

$5.99

Writer: Garth Ennis, James Tynion IV, Michael Conrad, et al

Artist: Becky Cloonan, Werther Dell'Edera, Martín Morazzo, et al

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Paolo Rivera

B: Variant Cover: Jenny Frison

C: Variant Cover: Jay Shaw

Nightwing writer Michael Conrad and acclaimed artist Martín Morazzo (Ice Cream Man, She Could Fly) join the macabre lineup!

In the next issue of this groundbreaking horror anthology featuring the top creators in the industry at their absolute darkest, Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan unveil part 4 of The War, where two couples fight for survival in New York, but it's not just the world around them crumbling, as the long night stretches on.

In addition, slice into a brand new Slaughterverse tale featuring Erica, from the Eisner Award-winning Something Is Killing the Children team of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera, plus even more from the hottest horror writers and artists in comics today.

Memetic Archive Edition #1

$4.99

Writer: James Tynion IV

Artist: Eryk Donovan

Colorist: Adam Guzowski

Cover Artist: Eryk Donovan

The first of the seminal apocalyptic horror trilogy from James Tynion IV comes back to print!

In the very near future, the apocalypse comes about via something unexpected–a single image on the internet, something viral that changes everything.

Eisner Award-winning Something is Killing the Children and The Nice House on the Lake scribe James Tynion IV and artist Eryk Donovan's (Heavy) groundbreaking, GLAAD Media Award-nominated series returns to print for the first time as part of BOOM! Studios' prestigious Archive Edition line!

Memetic T-Shirt

Retail Price:

SM: $29.99 US

M: $29.99 US

L: $29.99 US

XL: $29.99 US

XXL: $29.99 US

It's the meme that changed everything…

Return to the world of James Tynion IV and Eryk Donovan's iconic, GLAAD Award nominated series with this commemorative t-shirt, just in time for the 10 year anniversary!

Available from size Small to XXL in high quality, premium materials.

Animal Pound Pen & Ink #1

Format (dimensions, pg count, FC/B&W/PC, SC/HC): 32 pages, B&W

$6.99

Writer: Tom King

Artist: Peter Gross

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Peter Gross

B: Spot UV Variant Cover: N/A

C: Blank Sketch Variant Cover: N/A

"Brilliant, heart-wrenching, adrenaline-pulsing, and revolutionary."—Monkeys Fighting Robots

When animals living in an oppressive pound have nothing to lose but their cages, it won't be long before revolution ensues.

One of the most critically acclaimed titles of 2023 returns to print as a special Pen & Ink edition, providing a more intimate look at this Animal Farm for the modern age with behind-the-scenes commentary from artist Peter Gross (Lucifer, American Jesus).

Power Rangers: Across the Morphin Grid #1

$7.99

Writer: David Yost, Walter Jones, Steve Cardenas, Mat Groom, Nakia Burrise, JD Sutphin, Meghan Camarena

Artist: Patrick Mulholland, Anand Ramcheron, Domo Stanton, Tango, Paulina Ganucheau

Colorist: Ellie Wright, DJ Chavis, JP Jordan, Rebecca Good

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Ejikure

B: Variant Cover: Riley Rossmo

C: Foil Variant Cover: Goñi Montes

D: Incentive Cover (1:10): Riley Rossmo

E: Incentive Cover (1:15): Matt Taylor

F: Unlockable Cover (1 copy): Ejikure

An unforgettable celebration of Power Rangers canon that no fan will want to miss!

What's better than an anthology featuring a character of each main Power Ranger color? One where each corresponding actor writes their character's story?

Featuring Yellow Zeo Ranger Tanya Sloan, Black Mighty Morphin Power Ranger Zack Taylor, Blue Mighty Morphin Power Ranger Billy Cranston, the second Red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger Rocky DeSantos, and Pink Hyperforce Ranger Chloe Ashford, discover a whole host of exciting stories from every corner of the Morphin Grid!

David Yost and Walter Jones, the original Blue and Black Rangers, are joined by other fan favorite writers including Steve Cardenas, Mat Groom, Nakia Burrise, JD Sutphin, and Meghan Camarena; in addition to art by Paulina Ganucheau (DC Pride: Better Together), Tango (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures IDW Endless Summer), Patrick Mulholland (MOM Breaks the Internet), Anand Ramcheron (Marvel's Voices) for a morphinominal experience that is not to be missed!

Ranger Academy #11

$3.99

Writer: Maria Ingrande Mora

Artist: Jo Mi-Gyeong

Colorist: Joana Lafuente

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Miguel Mercado

B: Variant Cover: Jo Mi-Gyeong

C: Incentive Cover (1:10): Jo Mi-Gyeong

D: Incentive Cover (1:25): Yoshi Yoshitani

In the pulse-pounding penultimate issue of Ranger Academy, Sage and company head back to the Academy, with the only thing that can rid someone of Dark Specter's influence.

But they return to a rough sight, worrying they may be too late, especially with the most powerful person on campus having fallen to the enemy.

Will Sage and her friends do what's necessary to save their school, even when the cost is unthinkable?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return SC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$16.99

Writer: Amy Jo Johnson and Matt Hotson

Artist: Nico Leon and Francesco Mortarino

Colorist: Dono Sanchez-Almara, Francesco Segala, and Joana Lafuente

Cover Artist: Goñi Montes

Twenty-two years after the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers disbanded following their greatest triumph—and an unthinkable tragedy.

Now, with the rogue Red Ranger missing in action, the former friends must reunite to find their old ally… and face a new threat.

As a shocking villain attacks from the shadows, the former heroes confront a secret from their past which will determine the fate—and the future—of the Power Rangers!

Written by actress, screenwriter, and director Amy Jo Johnson, the original Pink Ranger herself, along with rising star co-writer Matt Hotson, and illustrated by renowned artist Nico Leon (Spider-Man, Catwoman), this stellar team creates something never before seen in the Power Rangers universe—in TV or comics!

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #1-4.

Power Rangers Unlimited: Forever Rangers SC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$16.99

Writer: Ryan Parrott, Rachel Wagner, Melissa Flores, Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson, Maria Ingrande Mora, Mairghread Scott, Mat Groom

Artist: Daniel Bayliss, Eleonora Carlini, Jo Mi-Gyeong, Francesco Mortarino, Hendry Prasetya, Marco Renna

Colorist: Arthur Hesli, Raúl Angulo, Sara Antonellini, Matt Herms, Joana Lafuente

Cover Artist: Dan Mora

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers with these brand-new short stories featuring Ernie in Angel Grove, Alpha 5's struggle to find his true purpose, Tommy and his marriage to Kat, a deeper look at the Ranger Academy, and a mind-bending "What If?" tale introducing the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return alternate universe, along with additional classic material.

Meanwhile, as part of the Darkest Hour event, Ranger Slayer enters the Grid and desperately searches for the Morphin Masters. But as Dark Specter's infection grows increasingly more dangerous, new revelations are uncovered that will shake the Power Rangers universe to its very core!

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: 30th Anniversary Special #1 and Power Rangers Unlimited: The Morphin Masters #1.

BRZRKR Bloodlines Vol. 2 SC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$19.99

Writer: Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, Jason Aaron

Artist: Ron Garney, Salvador Larroca

Colorist: Bill Crabtree, Lee Loughridge

Cover Artist: Ron Garney (with colors by Matt Kindt)

In The Lost Book of B, the immortal warrior becomes a pawn of none other than Genghis Khan himself, the brutal warlord of the Mongol Empire. As the berserker is used as a pawn to destroy, devastate, and pave the way for the Silk Road, he must battle against his seemingly unstoppable violent urges and break free from the hold the warlord has over him.

In A Faceful of Bullets, B. finds himself in the snowy wilds of Pre Civil War Missouri, and caught up in the conflict involving a land baroness's father and an abolitionist. After a deadly series of events, he's mistaken for an angel, one to be used for vengeful purposes. While B. insists that he's no angelic figure, it's only a matter of time before the truth is revealed to those involved…

Renowned filmmaker and record-shattering comic creator Keanu Reeves reunites with original series co-writer Matt Kindt and original series artist Ron Garney, while New York Times bestselling and award-winning writer Jason Aaron and artist Salvador Larroca weave a pair of stories set within B.'s mysterious past! Collects BRZRKR: The Lost Book of B #1 and BRZRKR: A Faceful of Bullets #1.

Amory Wars, The: No World for Tomorrow Vol. 1 SC (Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume II)

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$17.99

Writer: Claudio Sanchez and Chondra Echert

Artist: Guillaume Martinez

Colorist: Valentina Bianconi

Cover Artist: Gianluca Gugliotta

In the final chapter of The Amory Wars, Wilhelm Ryan and the Red Army believed Claudio Kilgannon was dead, but rising uncertainty sends them on the hunt, even if it cuts unexpected reunions short.

Claudio, Chase, and the Narrows are surrounded, but escape isn't as impossible as it seems. Chase and Claudio become stranded somewhere they didn't expect, but the Red Army is never far behind! Discovering they can use the power of the Willing Well to traipse all of existence throughout Heaven's Fence, Claudio and Chase plot their next move–find Ryan's origin.

Mayhem and mystery abound as Ryan unveils a cunning plan in the midst of narrowly avoided peril. Death is only the beginning…

Veteran comic creator Claudio Sanchez of Coheed and Cambria is once again joined by co-writer Chondra Echert, who team up with artist Guillaume Martinez, returning to the long-awaited continuation of The Amory Wars, the science fiction comic book companion spanning 20 years of the band's concept albums!

Collects Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV Volume II—No World for Tomorrow #1-4.

Amory Wars, The: The Second Stage Turbine Blade SC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$24.99 US

Writer: Claudio Sanchez

Artist: Gus Vasquez, Mike Miller, Gabriel Guzman

Colorist: Rex Justice, Matt Ryan, J.D. Smith, Javier Tartaglia

Cover Artist: Tony Moore

Coheed and Cambria Kilgannon's lives are in shambles. They've been faced with making the inconceivable decision of devastating their family and everything they love… or saving Heaven's Fence and millions of innocents along with it.

Join them as the resulting chaos takes the Kilgannons to the farthest reaches of Heaven's Fence, a collection of 78 planets held together by the mysterious blue energy of the Keywork, where the unlikely heroes must challenge the deadly Wilhelm Ryan and, ultimately, the unchangeable blueprint of their own fate.

Claudio Sanchez brings the mythos behind the seminal album The Second Stage Turbine Blade to the world of comics in a single softcover volume for the first time, providing new readers with the perfect jumping on point!

Collects The Amory Wars: The Second Stage Turbine Blade #1-10.

Amory Wars, The: No World for Tomorrow #6

$4.99

Writer: Claudio Sanchez & Chondra Echert

Artist: Guillaume Martinez

Colorist: Valentina Bianconi

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Gianluca Gugliotta

B: Variant Cover: Jonathan Wayshak

C: Incentive Cover (1:10): Jonathan Wayshak

Wilhelm Ryan returns not only to the world that belonged to the Mages, but to the memories of his own past—a past that Claudio and Chase are visiting in the flesh, with victory finally in sight!

Meanwhile, Admiral Crom revisits tragic memories of his own, and a mystery surrounds General Deftinwolf…

Displaced, The SC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$19.99 US

Writer: Ed Brisson

Artist: Luca Casalanguida

Colorist: Dee Cunniffe

Cover Artist: Andrea Sorrentino

The city of Oshawa, Ontario is gone. Without a trace.

No one remembers it or the 170,000 missing people that also disappeared. The survivors who were lucky enough to be out of town when it happened are few, and strangely, their memories are fading fast. The only way to survive is to seek each other out and work together.

While being forgotten can have its upsides when it comes to less-than-legal means of making ends meet, the dwindling survivors will have to deal with the moral conflicts between them, along with the baseline of hopelessness in a world that left them behind.

As the variety of skills left between the remaining Displaced shrinks, what ends will they go to for their own survival?

Highly acclaimed writer Ed Brisson (Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Predator), rising star artist Luca Casalanguida (James Bond), and red hot colorist Dee Cunniffe (Barnstormers, Crossover) will make you ask, in a world where no one remembers you, what would you do to simply… exist?

Man's Best SC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$19.99 US

Writer: Pornsak Pichetshote

Artist: Jesse Lonergan

Colorist: Jesse Lonergan

Cover Artist: Jesse Lonergan

Earth is finished. The resources are gone, but that doesn't mean the hope of a new home is lost.

The Starship Horizon and its crew, along with Dr. Winters and her animals Athos, Porthos, and Lovey, search for a new planet, until tragedy strikes! The three animals find themselves in a perilous and mysterious world–just them and their mech suits.

Giant robots, mechanized metropolises, and other wonders and perils lie in store for the three friends as they search for their owner and an answer to the mystery….

Join Pornsak Pichetshote, Eisner and Harvey Award-winning author of The Good Asian, in his first collaboration with acclaimed rising star artist Jesse Lonergan (Hedra, Miss Truesdale and the Fall of Hyperborea), ready to tug at readers' heartstrings!

Pine and Merrimac SC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$19.99

Writer: Kyle Starks

Artist: Fran Galán

Cover Artist: Fran Galán

On the corner of Pine and Merrimac sits an unremarkable town… with one horrifying secret.

After a lifetime of losing pieces of herself in every horrific case, former homicide detective Linnea Kent is starting fresh. Alongside her husband, Parker, a former MMA fighter and the brawn to her brains, she's opened up a quiet little detective agency, far from the city noise. The simple cases this small town with seemingly humble people has to offer are exactly what she was looking for, but there's more to the quaint place than Linnea could have possibly imagined, and something truly sinister pulling the strings…

When they receive a promising lead for a case, they go on an ill-advised, undercover operation to a curious nearby island, and kickstart a mystery that will not only reveal spellbinding secrets… but put them both in deadly peril.

Eisner Award-nominated scribe Kyle Starks (I Hate This Place) is joined by fan-favorite artist Fran Galán (The Amazing Spider-Man) for an unexpected detective tale perfect for readers of Reckless and The Department of Truth! Collects Pine & Merrimac #1-5.

Underheist SC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$19.99

Writer: David Lapham & Maria Lapham

Artist: David Lapham

Cover Artist: David Lapham

David's gambling addiction brings him to rock bottom–the lowest point he's ever hit in life, and it's made him desperate. But the forbidden fruit of a nefarious opportunity arises… a heist, and one that could finally be the answer to his financial woes.

The thing is, David's old line of work made him familiar with the nearby NYC subway tunnels, and the perfect man for this particular job. But the path to hell is paved with less-than-legal intentions, and David truly has no idea what he's signing up for, or the dark rabbit hole he's about to fall down…

A hard boiled heist series with a supernatural horror twist from the hit Stray Bullets creative team of David & Maria Lapham, exploring how seeking out atonement can lead truly desperate people to the worst places, and make them do the unthinkable.

Collects Underheist #1-5.

Red Before Black #3

$4.99

Writer: Stephanie Phillips

Artist: Goran Sudžuka

Colorist: Ive Svorcina

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Goran Sudzuka

B: Variant Cover: Dave Johnson

C: Incentive Cover (1:10): Dave Johnson

D: Incentive Cover (1:25): Bengal

A particularly pointed wound sends Val spiraling into another hallucinatory PTSD experience, but this one's different. Her attacker is there.

It will take everything in Val's mental arsenal to get back to reality and finish the job, but even more pressing–is this the last she'll see of her attacker?

Profane #5

$4.99

Writer: Peter Milligan

Artist: Raül Fernandez

Colorist: Giada Marchisio

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Javier Rodriguez

B: Variant Cover: David LaFuente

C: Incentive Cover (1:10): David LaFuente

D: Incentive Cover (1:20): Angela Wu

The FINAL ISSUE of the reality-bending noir thriller!

Profane has almost reached the heart of the mystery and caught the killer, but the person he brings in for questioning is the last anyone would have put on the list.

As the book on Spud Coltraine's murder closes, will it close on Profane too, or will he slip through the pages?

Dune: House Corrino #7

$5.99

Writer: Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson

Artist: Simone Ragazzoni

Colorist: Dan Jackson

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Raymond Swanland

B: Variant Cover: Veronica Fish

C: Incentive Cover (1:10): Raymond Swanland

D: Incentive Cover (1:20): Veronica Fish

In the penultimate issue of the final prequel to Dune, Ix isn't the only planet under siege, as militaries clash, plans crumble, leaders fall, and tainted Spice wreaks havoc.

It all comes to a head as Lady Jessica goes into labor with her child of manufactured fate, and Arrakis hangs in the balance with the Empire on its doorstep–the pregnant pause before potential annihilation.

Dune: House Atreides Vol. 2 SC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$19.99

Writer: Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson

Artist: Dev Pramanki with Mariano Taibo

Colorist: Alex Guimarães

Cover Artist: Mike Del Mundo

The young Duke brings news of the revolt brewing on Ix, but the city's leaders make a decision that may threaten everyone, while the Crown Prince plots to overtake it. Meanwhile, Imperial Planetologist Pardot Kynes begins spreading his edenic vision to terraform the desert planet of Dune into an oasis even as the native Fremen raise suspicions about his motives… and if he can truly accomplish his goals.

The New York Times best-selling Dune: House Atreides comes to softcover for the first time, adapted & scripted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, who co-wrote the eponymous prequel novel based on Dune creator Frank Herbert's notes, and illustrated by artist Dev Pramanik (Vampire: The Masquerade).

Collects Dune: House Atreides #5-8.

Cyanide & Happiness: Stab Factory (20th Anniversary Edition) HC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$24.99 US

Writer: Kris, Rob & Dave

Artist: Kris, Rob & Dave

Colorist: Kris, Rob & Dave

Cover Artist: Kris Wilson

Once again, creators Kris Wilson, Rob DenBleyker, and Dave McElfatrick combine some of their best strips and a host of never-before-seen comics into this classic collected book, all dressed up for the 20th anniversary of their creation. In the best, sickest tradition, Cyanide & Happiness' adorable stick figures and the wildly inappropriate topics they cover—including cannibalism, murder, and incest—is not only reminiscent of early '00s web humor, but offers a timeless profane sensibility all its own.

Also including a foreword by comedian Bo Burnham and "Poetry Corner," a series of demented rhymes, this 20th anniversary edition of BOOM! Studios' second collection of comic strips from Cyanide & Happiness, will surprise even conscientious readers with stick figures dishing out and receiving the worst that life has to offer in concise strips that are so funny, you'll forget to feel bad about laughing.

Cyanide & Happiness: Stab Factory (20th Anniversary Edition) SC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$14.99

Persephone HC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$24.99 US

Writer: Loïc Locatelli-Kournwsky

Artist: Loïc Locatelli-Kournwsky

Colorist: Loïc Locatelli-Kournwsky

Cover Artist: Loïc Locatelli-Kournwsky

"There is a perfect balance of adventure, levity, and character development that makes you want to continue on Persephone's journey."—Black Nerd Problems

Persephone is an ordinary girl, which is exactly what is bothering her. She may be the adopted daughter of the famous magician Demeter, but Persephone struggles to find her place alongside such a force of nature. Driven by recurring nightmares as well as a building curiosity, Persephone decides to explore the secrets of her birth, which everyone seems rather intent on keeping from her. With or without help, Persephone will embark on an epic adventure deep into the Underworld where she'll discover far more than she bargained for.

Storyteller Loïc Locatelli-Kournwsky (Flavor Girls) weaves a tale of magic and intrigue in this new edition of the stunningly rendered modern retelling of the Greek myth of the Goddess Demeter and her daughter, Persephone.

Persephone SC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$17.99 US

Jim Henson's Labyrinth #2

$4.99

Writer: Kyla Vanderklugt

Artist: Giorgio Spalletta

Colorist: Giorgio Spalletta

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Nimit Malavia

B: Variant Cover: Elizabeth Torque

C: Incentive Cover (1:10): Nimit Malavia

D: Incentive Cover (1:25): Justine Florentino

The journey continues in this brand new adaptation of Labyrinth, blending fan favorite familiarity with some fresh twists and turns!

Finding her way to the Goblin City is no easy task as the clock ticks closer to 13, but no misunderstood warnings from worms or even unreliable companions with hidden ties to Jareth will be enough to keep Sarah from saving her brother Toby.

S.I.R. #3

$4.99

Writer: Fell Hound

Artist: Fell Hound

Colorist: Eleonora Bruni

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Fell Hound

B: Variant Cover: Johanna the Mad

C: Incentive Cover (1:10): Fell Hound

Tension and toxicity stalk Avery as a rival has their sights on her–the newest one to join the S.I.R.–and Nico is far less than happy to receive the news.

But after a nearly explosive exchange that turns heartfelt, is Nico still Avery's distant shooting star, or are their feelings mutual?

Meanwhile, after Avery's debut match, she learns some troubling things about the S.I.R., and the great lengths she'll have to go to if she wants to save her love…

I Heart Skull-Crusher! #6

$4.99

Writer: Josie Campbell

Artist: Alessio Zonno

Colorist: Angel De Santiago

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: Alessio Zonno

B: Variant Cover: Brittney Williams

C: Incentive Cover (1:10): Alessio Zonno

D: FOC Reveal Trading Card Variant Cover: TBA

E: Unlockable Cover (1 copy): Alessio Zonno

A brand new story arc of the now ongoing series!

Victory came with a heavy price, as Trini and her team won't have the future together they'd dreamed of!

What will friends who consider each other family do when they have to face… each other?!

Murdering them is certainly off the table, and it will take everything Trini has in her to avoid the unthinkable, and survive her own new team from hell!

I Heart Skull-Crusher! Vol. 1 SC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$16.99

Writer: Josie Campbell

Artist: Alessio Zonno

Colorist: Angel De Santiago

Cover Artist: Alessio Zonn

"Cue the training montage in a wasteland full of screaming pain ball, water bandits, and grit."—Graphic Policy

Teenage Trini will do anything to compete in her favorite sport, Screaming Pain Ball, alongside her longtime hero Skull-Crusher, and a gaggle of misfits is just what she needs to cross the American wastes and battle in Queen Mob's deadly tournament. With Trini's dreams of being just like Skull-Crusher on the line, what will it take to win a coveted spot on their team?

With hope in her heart and an icepick in her hand, Trini will never stop chasing her dreams… and taking us along for the funniest, queerest, craziest, bloodiest underdog tale of all time.

Breakout writer of DC's Amazons Attack event and screenwriter Josie Campbell (Wonder Woman, She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power) along with rising star artist Alessio Zonno (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) bring sports action to post-apocalyptic America with enough comic relief at its brutal heart to keep anyone along for the ride!

Collects I Heart Skull-Crusher #1-5.

ORCS!: The Gift SC (Book 3)

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$16.99

Writer: Christine Larsen

Artist: Christine Larsen

Colorist: Christine Larsen

Cover Artist: Christine Larsen

After the tumultuous events of ORCS!: The Curse, the Orc tribe's dynamic has been changed forever by new allies and unexpected alliances. The Crows have taken up permanent residence on the eastern slope, and the elves are popping in for occasional visits. Chief Hrogragah is also struggling with the loss of his arm, while Pez has somehow acquired some concerning new magical abilities.

Meanwhile, the Crows' old boss, the Wizard, is still out there somewhere… possessed by the dark entity that devastated the Known World centuries prior, and was defeated by the Orcs greatest warrior, the legendary Drod One-Eye. While the Wise Woman and the elves' Mother Tree fought off the evil in the past, will they be able to once again, when it's more powerful than ever?

Orcs! creator Christine Larsen (Adventure Time) returns for one last romp with the gang of miscreant misfits that fans have been waiting for!

Collects ORCS!: The Gift #1-4.

Garfield #3

$4.99

Writer: Sarah Graley, Brinson Thieme

Artist: Sarah Graley, Matt Froese

Colorist: Sarah Graley, Ian Herring

Cover Artist:

A: Main Cover: JJ Harrison & Venture

B: Variant Cover: Jay Stephens

C: Incentive Cover (1:5): JJ Harison

D: Incentive Cover (1:10): Rian Gonzales

Hot off the release of The Garfield Movie, fans can help themselves to two more helpings of delightful stories as the series continues!

Vic's spirits are low and there's nothing like a good heist to steal back some happiness… by way of lasagna!

Meanwhile, Marge finds Roland and Nolan in a sticky situation after a rat problem gone amok!

Rugrats: Bestest Comics Book Two SC

*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR DECEMBER 2024*****

$16.99

Writer: Nicole Andelfinger, Daniel Kibblesmith, Cullen Crawford, Pranas T. Naujokaitis

Artist: Esdras Cristobal, Sarah Webb, Brittney Williams, Laura Langston, Ilaria Catalani, Kate Sherron, Maurizia Rubino

Colorist: Joana Lafuente, Fred C. Stresing, Meg Casey

Cover Artist: Jay Fosgitt, Eleonora Bruni

It's time to put down the bottle, hike up your diapies and get ready for adventure in this special collection of classic Rugrats material! In the R is for Reptar special, it's storytelling time with the Rugrats, and the babies go head-to-head for who can tell the best tale of the mighty Reptar!

Meanwhile, in the C is for Chanukah special, Tommy and the gang try to save the holiday from Grandpa Boris's bad memory. And in The Last Token, a day at the arcade goes haywire when the token stock goes down to one, and every kid, along with Tommy and the gang, are frenzied for the final game!

Collects R is for Reptar, C is for Chanukah, and Rugrats: The Last Token.

