Villianous, Hollywood Trash in Mad Cave October 2020 Solicitations

VILLAINOUS #1 (OF 5)

(W) Stonie Williams (A/CA) Jeferson Sadzinski

Tilly, one of the newest super-powered people to join the Coalition of Heroes, is doing her best to navigate the dizzying world of superheroes. Working with her idols should be a dream come true, but when she learns the truth, Tilly's dream quickly becomes a nightmare. Now, Tilly has to make a choice – Get in line and stand with her heroes, or take a stand and risk becoming something more… Villainous.

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $3.99

HOLLYWOOD TRASH #1 (OF 5)

(W) Stephen Sonneveld (CA) Daniel Exposito (A/CA) Pablo Verdugo

Ah, Hollywood! Famous for celebs, sun… and murder cults! The Privy Council is the most exclusive club in town, headed by the entertainment industry's top mogul, a ruthless exec who enlists his famous underlings to kill the people who stole from him, two local garbage men. James and Billy must survive one epic day of sword fights, forest fires, and giant mechs! At least there's hazard pay.

In Shops: Oct 07, 2020

SRP: $3.99

DRY FOOT #2 (OF 4)

(W) Jarred Lujan (A/CA) Orlando Caicedo

Diego, Mariana, Fabian, and Angel head over to club Del Oceano to stake it out before enacting their plan. However, once there, the group gets into an argument and now everything seems to be falling apart!

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

SRP: $3.99

SAVAGE BASTARDS TP

(W) David Galiano (A/CA) Carlos Angeli

Savage Bastards is a story of brotherhood, revenge, and betrayal. Set in the 1860s, follow half brothers Sam and Elliot as they fight across a series of satellite towns in the Sonoran Desert in order to save Elliot's mother from their sadistic, sociopath of a father, Darragh MacDougal and the rest of his crazy bastard children. Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $14.99

STARGAZER #2 (OF 6)

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A/CA) Antonio Fuso

Reeling from the news that her brother, Kenny, was in a very serious accident, Shae rushes to the hospital where everything begins to spiral. Kenny mysteriously goes missing from his hospital room so Shae rushes over to see Kenny's podcaster friend, Ari Noonan. What Shae discovers will change the way she has thought about everything for the last two decades.

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $3.99