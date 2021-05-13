W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Rescheduled Yet Again, For June

Marvel was originally planning to launch W.E.B. Of Spider-Man, a new Spider-Man comic based on the Avengers Campus ride at Disney World, last year. Then the pandemic closed down comic book publishers, printers, distributors – and theme parks. And the comic book by Kevin Shinick and Roberto Di Salvo was put on hold. It had then been repeatedly rescheduled for publication. Initially, that was to be for January 2021, coming off Bleeding Cool's Marvel MIA Missing In Action list. But Marvel Comics then told retailers it has been taken off the schedules. And then back on again for May. Well, it looks as if it has slipped further, now back to June, Marvel has told retailers that "Marvel Comics' previously unscheduled W.E.B. of Spider-Man has new on-sale dates, beginning with issue #1 on June 9, 2021. Issue #2 hits stores on June 23, 2021, with further issues to be announced later."

This is how the Marvel Missing In Action MIA List looks like now.

Darkhold Alpha

The Punisher Vs Barracuda

Gwen Stacy

Nebula

New Warriors

Dark Ages

Though we think Darkhold will be off soon. Here are the updated solicitations

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR200946

(W) Kevin Shinick (A) Rob DiSalvo (CA) Gurihiru

Peter Parker. Spider-Man. Scientist. Troublemaker? Thanks to none other than Tony Stark, a new scientific research station for the teenage heroes of the Marvel Universe has just been completed – and Spider-Man just got an invitation to join! Working alongside some of your favorite faces from the MU and a whole bunch of awesome new gadgets, and with Iron Man keeping an eye on the them, surely everything's going to go great for the heroes, right? … Right? Face front, True Believers, and treat yourself to this first issue in an adventure of the WORLDWIDE ENGINEERING BRIGADE! Rated T In Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99