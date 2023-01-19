W0rldtr33 From James Tynion IV & Fernando Blanco In April From Image W0rldtr33 is a new horror series by James Tynion IV, Fernando Blanco, Jordie Bellaire and Aditya Bidikar coming from Image Comics. Talk a look.

Back in October, Bleeding Cool ran a bit on a new series called W0rldtr33 by James Tynion IV, Fernando Blanco, Jordie Bellaire and Aditya Bidikar. "In 1999, Gabriel, Amanda, Liam, Yoshi, and Darren discovered what they dubbed the Undernet—a secret architecture beneath the internet. They charted their exploration of the Undernet on a private message board called W0rldtr33. Then they lost control. And unleashed unimaginable horrors." And that it would have a preview in Image 30th Anniversary #8.

Now it appears it will be published in April 2023 from Image Comics. And Tynion has pushed out the solicit on Substack.

W0RLDTR33 #1

Story by James Tynion IV

Art by Fernando Blanco & Jordie Bellaire

Cover A: Fernando Blanco

Cover B: David Aja

Cover C (1:10): Jenny Frison

Cover D (1:25): Bill Sienkiewicz

Cover E (1:50): Zu Orzu

Cover F (1:100): Alvaro Martinez Bueno

In 1999, Gabriel and his friends discovered the Undernet, a secret architecture to the Internet. They charted their exploration on a message board called W0RLDTR33. Then they lost control. Someone broke into W0RLDTR33—someone who welcomed the violent hold the Undernet had on them. At great personal cost, Gabriel and the others thought they sealed the Undernet away for good.

They were wrong. And now they will know the meaning of PH34R.

The next major horror outing from multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, The Nice House on the Lake) and FERNANDO BLANCO (Detective Comics), along with Eisner-winning colorist JORDIE BELLAIRE and Eisner-nominated letterer ADITYA BIDIKAR, begins here!

April 12 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

Calling it a "long-form horror novel in comic book form", he introduced "the mysterious and terrifying PH34R. She has come from the internet to kill you. And the rest of us. I think she's the most frightening character I've ever written. PH34R is the antagonist of our techno-horror series, and she is going to kill a LOT of people in this book." Coming from Image Comics in April.