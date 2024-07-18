Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, flash, Si Spurruer, Vasco Georgiev

Wally West Evolves Into a New Form for DC All-In With The Flash #14

Si Spurrier stays on The Flash with DC All-In, but current artist Ramon Perez is replaced with Vasco Georgiev for a new storyline starting in The Flash #14. In which it seems that Wally West may be evolving into a new form, and suggesting that the family have suffered a major loss in previous issues… what might have happened and to whom to make such an impact?

THE FLASH #14

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR

Variant covers by DIKE RUAN and IAN BERTRAM

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE $6.99

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 card stock ON SALE 10/23/24

Wally, Linda, and the kids come together in the wake of the losses suffered to heal as a family and figure out their new abilities. While this family trip has a unique destination -Skartaris, in the center of the Earth – Wally's begun an evolution into a new form, and he's not ready to share that with the rest of the family!

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. With Scott Snyder as a creative lead, it went official last night, but has been covered on Bleeding Cool for some time. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October. Expect quite a busy day on Bleeding Cool today as a result. At least as busy as it was yesterday… maybe even more.

