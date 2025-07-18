Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: steve orlando, War Wolf

War Wolf #1, Political Paranoia by Steve Orlando and Marco Perugini

War Wolf #1, political paranoia by Steve Orlando and Marco Perugini from Mad Cave Studios in October 2025

Article Summary War Wolf is a new 8-issue limited comic series by Steve Orlando and Marco Perugini from Mad Cave Studios.

Earth's hero Thomas Bruin hides a dark secret behind his rise from security guard to global icon.

Blending retro-pulp sci-fi with sharp satire, War Wolf explores ego, legacy, and media manipulation.

Perfect for fans of high-stakes sci-fi with morally grey characters and timely political intrigue.

War Wolf is a new 8-issue limited comic book series by Steve Orlando and Marco Perugini from Mad Cave Studios which welcomes you to modern-day political paranoia, where Earth's greatest hero might also be its greatest fraud. Coloured by Pascal Tora and lettered Lucas Gattoni, War Wolf is a retro-pulp sci-fi saga with covers by David Talaski and Mohamed Sama. And launching on the 22nd of October.

"After he fends off an alien invasion, Thomas Bruin goes from a nobody security guard to Earth's greatest hero! He's got a supercharged launchpad and no ceiling. Bruin rises from celebrity to congress, then to the head of the planet's first orbital security force. He's married into one of the country's most powerful political families, he's surfing a wave of endorsements, and he's the very symbol of human resilience. So why is Bruin nervous? Because only he knows his great victory is a lie. When the aliens return to Earth, stronger than ever, Bruin has no choice but to be the hero he's fooled the whole world into thinking he is…or die trying."

"A darkly funny, deeply human story about ego and legacy, War Wolf is a tense, thrilling, and unflinchingly timely sci-fi saga for the age of misinformation, media manipulation, and post-truth politics. Brutal, satirical, and razor-sharp, it's made for readers who crave high-stakes sci-fi, morally grey characters, and twists that cut deep."

Steve Orlando is best known for comics such as Scarlet Witch, Midnighter and Wonder Woman, as well as a writer for Ben 10. Marco Perugini is a comics artist, working for Italian publishers Sergio Bonelli Editore and Bugs Comics and French publisher Glénat. He is currently developing independent projects for the US and UK markets, including Heavy Metal.

