We Can Be Heroes, Helping Vault Comics Be At San Diego Comic-Con

Vault Comics will be attending San Diego Comic-Con next week, just not formally exhibiting. Which is what all sorts of publishers seem to be doing this year. But they will have stuff going on, courtesy of those who are. So Vault Comics will be co-hosting signings with the comic book store We Can Be Heroes exhibiting at booth #1901 throughout the show, and debuting the new convention-exclusive cover of Mindset #1 featuring new cover art by Liana Kangas, limited to fifty copies at the show.

Thursday 21st of July, 1-2pm PST – writer Zack Kaplan

Saturday 23rd of July, 1- 1:45pm PST – writer Zack Kaplan and cover artist Liana Kangas

In addition, Vault will have exclusive giveaways, and several other surprises in store for attendees throughout the convention, and suggest that folk follow their social media for such announcements. As for the comic book store We Can Be Heroes of California setting up at the show?

We Can Be Heroes Comics was established Oct. 2019. We started in a 1000 sq ft. store front. In March 2020 we expanded into our current location a 3500 sqft store front. 2 days after moving into our new store we were shut down due to the pandemic. WCBH pivoted and started doing large scale claim sales on a weekly basis on Instagram. We used our new online presence to help save other comic shops across the country from closure. We supported and hosted con vendors that were affected by con closures in our parking lot in an open air vendor market called "Barter Town". In 2022 we closed down 2 city blocks in front of our store and put on "We Con Be Heroes/Blockfest" . "We Con" entertained 8k attendees with a comic con, pro wrestling, live music and of course a beer garden. Our guest list included Ryan Hurst, Ernie Reyes, Denys Cowan, Ben Bishop, Tom Waltz and many more. Last month we were awarded "2022 Small business of the year" in our district.

And now a home for publishers without a home, at San Diego Comic-Con 2022!