We Live Gets White & Black #1 In AfterShock March 2022 Solicits

We Live get a new series from AfterShock in March 2022 solicitations, with Age Of Palladions – but also variant editions for the comic itself, a White and a Black edition with content changes, it appears. With trading card packs to boot. AfterShock also prepares for Free Comic Book Day with Bunny Mask, and collects previous Free Comic Book Day titles with Triple Play.

FCBD 2022 BUNNY MASK TALES

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN220013

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Roberta Ingranata (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Two chilling, brand-new Bunny Mask tales! The Snitch has been defeated and a truce has been struck with the mysterious creature known as Bunny Mask, so a hopeful Tyler Severin returns to life as normal, only to learn he's still just a toy in the uncanny games she plays. Meanwhile, a criminally nosy neighbor deals with the consequences of seeing more than he'd thought possible, and far, far too much.

BUNNY MASK creators Paul Tobin, Andrea Mutti and Taylor Esposito return along with artist Roberta Ingranata to further the compelling legend of the strange force of nature fans love to fear.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #1 BLACK CVR A MIRANDA

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221112

JAN221113 – WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #1 BLACK CVR B FREE 15 COPY NGUYEN

JAN221114 – WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #1 BLACK CVR B 15 COPY NGUYEN INCV – 4.99

(W) Inaki Miranda, Roy Miranda (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

We are back into the hopeful, apocalyptic world of Tala and Hototo.

Year 2090. Six years have passed since Salvation Day, when Palladions, with their majestic powers, emerged as the protectors of humanity, saving the five remaining Megalopolis and securing the future of the human species.

But nothing stays and the horizon always brings a new storm.

These are dark times. Death, famine and desperation lurk around the streets of Megalopolis 9. The shield has lost thirty percent of its reach. The New Nature has learned to create cuts in the energy channels that power the Beacon and the Palladions. A neverending horde of beasts siege the remains of the city, increasing the desperation among the population.

The responsibility of keeping the city afloat lies on the shoulders of Generals Nesbo and Terrassa, who have to resort to risky survival measures. The reconnection missions are the only thing that is keeping the population secure…but nothing seems enough.

Powerlessness corners the Palladions, who fear not being able to protect the city.

Everything is black, except for the white snow that covers with silence the dying, black present.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS BLACK TRADING CARD PACK

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221115

Heightening the excitement and appeal of AfterShock's #1 selling title, the Miranda Brothers have created collectible trading cards for each issue in this story arc – one unique card design per each individual issue. Use them as promotional giveaways with purchase, reward WE LIVE subscribers, sell them individually directly to customers – it's up to you! Available to retailers as an open order item in packs of 20 for $4.99 each.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #1 WHITE CVR A MIRANDA

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221116

JAN221117 – WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #1 WHITE CVR B FREE 15 COPY DOE IN

JAN221118 – WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #1 WHITE CVR B 15 COPY DOE INCV – 4.99

(W) Inaki Miranda, Roy Miranda (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS WHITE TRADING CARD PACK

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221119

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

AFTERSHOCK TRIPLE PLAY #1

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221120

Three classic AfterShock stories offered together for the first time! Another story of The Wake, with a fish rescue mission; a monstrous tale from the Dark Ark; and a journey into the Wastelands as humanity's time ticks down — the AfterShock Triple Play combines three must-read free comic book day issues featuring characters from WE LIVE, ANIMOSITY and DARK ARK into one highly collectible volume! Featuring the talents of Marguerite Bennett, Elton Thomasi, Cullen Bunn, Antonio Fuso and The Miranda Brothers!

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

LION & EAGLE #2 CVR A BRADSTREET

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221127

(W) Garth Ennis (A) P. J. Holden (CA) Tim Bradstreet

Oversized prestige format miniseries from the mind of Garth Ennis!

The battle begins in earnest as the British unleash a holocaust of high explosive on their enemy, and fanatical Japanese courage comes face to face with the fury of the Gurkhas. But a change in command sees the Chindits' mission change from offense to defense, and soon the British unit is surrounded – and fighting for survival against increasingly heavy odds.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 7.99

LAND OF LIVING GODS #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221128

(W) Isaac Mogajane (A / CA) Santtos

Things go from bad to worse for Naledi as she and Kaelo arrive at Serepa – a stronghold built on one of the last remaining pieces of arable land left in Southern Africa. Serepa is owned by a ruthless warlord named Shandu, and he will do whatever it takes to hold on to power in this dying world. Even if that means performing human sacrifices.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MANIAC OF NEW YORK BRONX BURNING #4 CVR A ANDREA MUTTI

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221129

JAN221130 – MANIAC OF NEW YORK BRONX BURNING #4 CVR B FRANCAVILLA VAR – 4.99

(W) Elliott Kalan (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Maniac Harry plus Opening Day at Yankee Stadium. YOU DO THE MATH! Civil servant-turned-angel-of-vengeance Gina Greene is determined to make this her final showdown with the Maniac. Can she finally destroy the monster that's haunted her all these years? And how much of New York will she have to burn to make it happen?

Each issue of MANIAC OF NEW YORK: THE BRONX IS BURNING features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BYLINES IN BLOOD #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221131

(W) Van Jensen, Erica Schultz (A / CA) Aneke

Who is the Hidden King? And why did he want Denzin dead? Satya needs to unravel this mystery – and fast. She has an assassin hot on her tail, and she's been beaten to a pulp by the cops. To make matters worse, the client who hired her onto the case now wants her fired. But you can't keep a good detective down! Unfortunately for Satya, things are about to go from bad to worse to really %&#@ing terrible.

Each issue of BYLINES IN BLOOD features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HEATHENS #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221132

(W) Cullen Bunn, Heath Amodio (A / CA) Sami Kivela

With Bumpy and Sofia captured, Billy and Shih dead (again) and Lucky all alone, will the Heathens bring down the Ripper or face Stalin's wrath?

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MY DATE WITH MONSTERS #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221133

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Andy MacDonald

Risa and Genka meet at last, but it's rather difficult to have love in the air when the air is so thoroughly stuffed with chaos and the blaring alarms of a major monster breakout! Plus, Risa uncovers the true secret of the nightmares, a secret that will rock the very foundations of her belief in this world, and the ones beyond. Meanwhile, Croak eats a lot of pests. Things are messy all over!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ALMOST AMERICAN TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221134

(W) Ron Marz (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Rus Wooton

Spies…like us?

In 2008, husband-and-wife Russian intelligence operatives walked into the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic and made a deal to trade secrets for new lives. But instead of the American Dream, the Neumanns found themselves caught up in red tape, bureaucracy and turf wars between the FBI and the CIA – all while their past tries to kill them.

Based on the real-life story of real-life spies, ALMOST AMERICAN is written by comics master Ron Marz in close consultation with the Neumanns, with art by rising star Marco Castiello.

This volume collects the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 16.99

SEARCH FOR HU TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN221135

(W) Steve Orlando, Jon Tsuei (A / CA) Rubine

Aaron Tse lives for his family, and if he's not careful, he'll die for its secrets.

When he left the military, Aaron Tse's first thought was providing for his aging parents. His parents' bar is experiencing hard times, and one night it's shot to hell, with his parents critically injured in the attack.

But this was no ordinary robbery – Aaron's mother reveals that she fled China to escape a blood feud between the Jewish and Chinese sides of her family…both of which are powerful organized crime families. Peace existed between these two families – the Hu and the Margolis – but now it's been broken, and Aaron must protect his parents from further violence. Aaron hops a plane to the homeland he never intended to explore, on a path to revenge he never wanted to walk.

Written by Jon Tsuei (Sera and the Royal Stars, RunLoveKill) and Steve Orlando (Martian Manhunter, Wonder Woman, KILL A MAN, PROJECT PATRON) and drawn by artist sensation Rubine, SEARCH FOR HU is a fast-paced, action-packed exploration of complex cultural histories, powered by a bloody family feud.

This volume collects the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 16.99

