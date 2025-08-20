Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dan slott, Superman Unlimited

Wear Kryptonite And The Squirrel Dies (Superman Unlimited #4 Spoilers)

Superman Unlimited #4 by Dan Slott, Rafael Albuquerque and Lucas Meyer is published by DC Comics today, continuing the story of Superman's world now that Kryptonite has become more common. And while the majority of the comic deals with an infectious version of Man-Bat infecting Superman, and Damian Wayne constantly being the smartest man in the room, and the budding romance between Jimmy Olsen and the gorilla Tee-na, Superman does what Superman usually does, saved women falling from skyscrapers. even if they are influencers like Veronics Vreeland livestreaming her perilous perched predicament.

Oh no, she let go of her phone. And yes, kryptonite jewellery. But that's not all.

Kryptonite lipstick too. Superman, felled with a kiss… while Bruce Wayne is trying to do his part…

… it is rather an uphill battle.

Some techbros invest in Bitcoin, some in gold, Bruce Wayne does it in Kryptonite. There's a whole meteor of it out there to recover.

Bruce Wayne is only a billionaire after all… it does feel like a public relations campaign against the use of Kryptonite, or at least storing your jewellery in a lead-lined jewellery case is needed. Something along the lines of "Superman Saves… But Not If You Are Wearing Kryptonite", or "Wear Kryptonite And The Squirrel Dies" might be in order…

Superman Unlimited #4 by Dan Slott, Rafael Albuquerque, Lucas Meyer

It's a big day for Jimmy Olsen as he sets up shop in the new Gotham City branch of theDaily Planet. His first assignment: learn what has turned Superman into an uncontrollable monster—and why. Do the combined forces of the heroes of Gotham even standa chance against this version of the Man of Steel? And what is Bruce Wayne doing acontinent away in Emerald City?All this, and back in Smallville, Jon Kent begins training for the ultimate challenge—a way to combat the deadly effects of Kryptonite. Guest-starring: the Birds of Prey.

