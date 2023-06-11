Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ian McGinty, rip, Welcome to Showside

Welcome To Showside's Ian McGinty Dies, Aged Only 38

Comic book creator Ian McGinty died on Thursday at the age of 38. Comic book creators have been sharing their memories of him.

Comic book creator Ian McGinty died on Thursday at the age of 38. A graduate of the Savannah College of Art And Design, he became a comic book writer and artist known for work such as Adventure Time, Rick & Morty and Invader Zim, as well as original comics such as Welcome To Showside, Glint and Hello My Name is Poop. His mother confined the news on Facebook, stating "He will be deeply missed and will leave a hole in hearts forever. Words cannot express how much this gentle soul meant to all of us. We will always love you Ian McGinty. May your gentle heart carry on in the lives of so many you have touched along the way." Ian's final tweet read "I JUST WANNA MAKE COMICS WITH EVERYONE"

Welcome To Showside published by Z2 Comics was made into an animated TV pilot from Josh Frankel's Modern Prometheus, with McGinty voicing the lead character, but it did not make it to series. Z2 Comics, released a statement saying "Ian was a true friend of Z2, having worked on our earliest projects and continuing to collaborate with us for well near ten years with his brilliant art, his humorous and compassionate writing, and his commitment to always be young at heart. At our convention booth he would always reach out to shy kids, drawing cats, robots, or adorable monsters for them, and getting them involved in the process. Ian's legacy will forever live on in his art, and we are grateful to have worked with him and been his friends. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. He will be dearly missed."

There have been many comments from friends and acquaintances in and comic books. Here are just a small selection:

Whitey Leopard: "Ian McGinty was the first friend I made at SCAD, and in a lot of ways we got to celebrate our career milestones together. My heart is broken with this news and my love goes out to everyone who knows what an amazing person was. He truly was one of the best."

Dave Scheidt: God. I can't believe this. Rest in Peace, Cartoonist Ian McGinty. You were always such a kind dude. This isn't fair. F-ck.

Fraser Campbell: I don't have any answers, I'm just deeply saddened by the news about Ian McGinty. Saddened and very angry.

Margaux Saltel: I'm really sad. Ian was the first person in the comics industry to believe in me back in 2016. He was an amazing and talented artist, and really kind. Miss you Ian

Everly Roan: Never was there a more encouraging and kind cartoonist on this miserable website. I'm grateful to have met Ian so early in my career. He emanated this same creative energy in person as he did online, was mad talented, humble, and never sugar-coated this tireless work.

Aiso Chole: Ian Mcginty gave me my first professional art job. I drew the first one as a fanart, he was so kind and excited he wanted it as a variant cover. Then, he wanted another. Then, I had the honor of coloring his pizza cover. Then he hit me up for more Then, and then, and then…

Jackson Lanzing: When I started in the comics game, before I knew anyone or felt even the slightest bit at home, @ianmcginty

was there. A blinding spark of creative mischief. We were fast friends and I relished with genuine glee every time our paths crossed. Devastated to hear of his passing.

David Pepose: Gutted to hear about Ian McGinty's passing. I loved catching up with him at shows, and we often talked about collaborating when our respective schedules calmed down. It's completely unfair we've lost him, particularly at such a young age. Thinking of his family and loved ones.

Concerns about Ian McGinty's workload and living conditions as a result of his passion, and demands placed upon him, have also been expressed which has begun another much-needed conversation.

