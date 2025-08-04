Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Spoilers, poison ivy

We're Getting A New Look Poison Ivy In 2026 (Spoilers)

Big things are coming to Poison Ivy it seems, in the current series by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara. Poison Ivy #37 reads as follows:

POISON IVY #37

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

THE GREEN KNIGHT VS. THE DARK KNIGHT! Poison Ivy travels back to Gotham City in search of aid, only to be confronted by Batman. Turns out he's not too pleased about Ivy's whole I wound up taking over the terrorist organization I told you I'd dismantle in return for you not arresting me thing. With the truce between the Bat-Family and Ivy hanging in the balance, who does Ivy have to kill in order to make it all better? $3.99 10/1/2025

But that belies what is actually happening in this new arc, it seems. As the listing for Vol 7, with #37 onwards, is subtitled Amuse-bouche, or a free appetiser usually provided in a restaurant. And promising that big changes are coming for the character that will be "transforming her into a reluctant Gotham folk hero as the Green itself cries out in pain, setting the stage for a seismic status quo shift. As Ivy confronts betrayal, ancient forces, and the pain of the Green itself, a psychedelic journey with Janet-from-HR, a public crime in Gotham, and a mythic tale from Ivy's past all converge—redefining her legacy, straining her alliance with Swamp Thing, and setting the stage for a major transformation." So, much more than Batman… There's a few of these things today… here's a DC Spoilers tag to keep up, and from which you can select.

Poison Ivy Vol. 7: Amuse-bouche

G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara

14 July 2026 $19.99 200 pages

A surreal, psychedelic saga that blends horror, romance, and mythology, this arc sees Poison Ivy confront betrayal, ancient elemental forces, and her own legacy—transforming her into a reluctant Gotham folk hero as the Green itself cries out in pain, setting the stage for a seismic status quo shift. As Ivy confronts betrayal, ancient forces, and the pain of the Green itself, a psychedelic journey with Janet-from-HR, a public crime in Gotham, and a mythic tale from Ivy's past all converge—redefining her legacy, straining her alliance with Swamp Thing, and setting the stage for a major transformation.

