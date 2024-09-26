Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blue Bolt, west coast avengers

West Coast Avengers #1 Introduces Henchman-Turned-Hero, Blue Bolt

When Gerry Duggan teased a new West Coast Avengers in his Iron Man series, we noted it might be one made up of reformed supervillains. The first appears to be Ultron. Marvel has revealed the identity of another one of those, the former henchman Chad Braxton, now known as Blue Bolt.

"This November, the Earth's Mightiest Heroes are back on the best coast in an all-new run of WEST COAST AVENGERS from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Danny Kim. Led by Iron Man, the new roster includes Spider-Woman, War Machine, Firestar, a mysteriously redeemed Ultron, AND another former villain seeking redemption—BLUE BOLT! "An experienced Marvel henchman with unrefined lightning-based abilities, Chad Braxton, AKA Blue Bolt, makes his first appearance in WEST COAST AVENGERS #1 where he finds himself on loan to the Avengers through a new prison release program. Reckless, undisciplined, and downright rude, Blue Bolt may just be the biggest jerk in the entire Marvel Universe. Can the Avengers whip him into shape or will Blue Bolt's abrasive attitude–and lack of morals–tarnish the team's legacy forever? See him for yourself in Kim's original design sheet for the character plus a promotional image by Todd Nauck. "On the unique role Blue Bolt will serve on the team, Duggan said, "The Avengers have seen a lot of rough customers over the years. Hell, even Deadpool and Wolverine have been Avengers at different points. But the Avengers haven't seen a bigger @$!&^% than Blue Bolt. He's mean, he's self-centered, narcissistic, and he's only on the Avengers West Coast squad to shave time off his sentence. And wait until you find out what he's in jail for. Yeesh."

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240671

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Danny Kim (CA) Ben Harvey

ULTRON RETURNS…REDEEMED? Iron Man and War Machine have put together a new team of Avengers – one that includes villains seeking a path to redemption. Their case study? Ultron – who, against all odds, seems to be walking the straight and narrow…for now. But does the success of one guarantee the success of all? Spider-Woman and Firestar have their doubts. And can any amount of heroics really absolve Ultron of his past? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

WEST COAST AVENGERS #2

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240642

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Danny Kim (CA) Ben Harvey

NEW MEMBER: FIRESTAR FLAMES OUT!

Firestar officially joins the West Coast Avengers! But the plan for her to mentor redeemed villains like Ultron and newcomer Blue Bolt collapses when it becomes clear she's seeking redemption of her own. Her time undercover with ORCHIS left scars and made her a pariah. Can the West Coast Avengers stop her downward spiral? RATED T+In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $3.99

