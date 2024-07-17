Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: emma frost, iron man, tony stark, west coast avengers

Will Marvel Launch West Coast Avengers After Iron Man? (Spoilers)

Now is the time to say goodbye for Tony Stark and Emma Frost in Invincible Iron Man #20, published today by Marvel Comics.

Article Summary Invincible Iron Man #20 ends Tony Stark and Emma Frost's marriage.

Futures teased with villains joining forces in a new book.

Rumors suggest a new West Coast Avengers led by Gerry Duggan.

San Diego Comic-Con may reveal Marvel's next big announcement.

Now is the time to say goodbye for Tony Stark and Emma Frost in Invincible Iron Man #20, published today by Marvel Comics. The arranged marriage for convenience and appearance, with Emma Frost in cosplay as Tony's assistant. It was never going to last. It was perfect, obviously, but it was never going to last.

And neither of them happy about the inevitability of this all. Divided by inter-company politics more than anything. Divorced by Tom Brevoort more than anyone.

Of course, that means if Emma Frost is on the market, and Jean Grey is away over in Phoenix #1…

… okay, no, probably not. But remember that future glimpse from a previous issue of Iron Man?

Invincible Iron Man #19 saw Jim Rhodes recruit a number of villains to his cause of mutant solidarity. But it didn't end there.

Future omniscient Tony Stark narrator told us that this happens. Will this be in a relaunched Iron Man? Or in a new as-yet-unnanounced spinoff book? Starring Jim Rhodes' War Machine?

We wondered if this is what the new Thunderbolts book will end up being, alongside the new movie? Some kind of Avengers Meets Suicide Squad? West Con Avengers? The Aveng-Perps? The Offenders? Invincible Iron Man #20 sees that plan pushed forward, thanks to a handy little pre-nup.

Los Angeles property bought. Discussions had. Arguments started.

So what is Marvel Comics going to announce next?

You know it's San Diego Comic-Con in one week's time, right?

A new West Coast Avengers series written, presumably, by Gerry Duggan. With Tony Stark, Jim Rhodes and a whole bunch of villains. Thunderbolts by any other name, smelling sweetly of diesel…

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #20

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240787

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) Kael Ngu

THE WAR IS OVER.

The war with Orchis is over. What does the future hold for Tony and Emma Frost?

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $4.99 PHOENIX #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248728

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Yasmine Putri

LIFE! FIRE! POWER! POSSIBILITY! PHOENIX!

She is JEAN GREY. She is PHOENIX. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to. A desperate S.O.S. from NOVA brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance…and whatever Jean does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine…

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: $4.99

